Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has “personally met” Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber ahead of a potential move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, insider Teamnewsandtix has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their squad depth after missing out on securing their first Premier League title since 2004 last season.

Arsenal transfer news – Jurrien Timber

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are entering into the final stages of a deal to sign Timber from Ajax, having made a second bid worth over £41m to try and secure the 22-year-old’s signature at the Emirates.

In positive news for Arsenal, the versatile defender is keen to move to north London and could double his salary, according to the MailOnline.

The Gunners will need to utilise their squad depth next season as they look to compete on both a domestic and Champions League front after an impressive second-placed finish last term earned them qualification to Europe’s premier club competition for the first time since 2016-17.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are making “good headway” in their quest to sign Timber, hinting that a deal could be completed imminently.

And Teamnewsandtix has claimed Arteta has met Timber and believes the Spanish head coach can tempt a player into a move to Arsenal like no other manager.

What has Teamnewsandtix said about Arsenal and Timber?

Teamnewsandtix told GIVEMESPORT: “To be honest, I'm less on top of the Timber deal, but I know Arteta has personally met the player.

“When Arteta wants a target, especially if there's time to do so, he tempts a player in a way I've never seen any other manager do in football. I know Arteta has done that.”

Would Timber be a good signing for Arsenal?

Timber, once dubbed as “unbelievable” by Netherlands teammate Daley Blind, would be an impressive and required signing for Arteta this summer as he looks to increase his options at the back.

The 15-cap Netherlands international was used solely as a centre-back across his 47 appearances last term but can also play at right-back, offering a useful versatility for the Gunners.

And the 2022 Dutch Footballer of the Year already has an impressive list of winner's medals in his collection, having triumphed in the Eredivisie twice and the Dutch Cup during his time with the Amsterdam giants.

Timber may be young but could bring an elite winning mentality to the Emirates Stadium should his signing be confirmed this summer as the Gunners look to challenge for the Premier League title once again.