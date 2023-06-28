Arsenal could sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber before securing the signature of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta hopes to add to the Gunners’ squad depth ahead of their Premier League and Champions League commitments next season.

Arsenal transfer news – Latest

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Arsenal submitted an offer worth £105m to West Ham on Tuesday evening, in an attempt to secure the signing of Rice ahead of Premier League champions Manchester City.

Whilst that bid was rejected, the Daily Mail's Northern football reporter Jack Gaughan has confirmed City have pulled out of the race to sign the midfielder following the Gunners' bid.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that Arsenal are advancing on the signing of Timber, having submitted a second bid to Ajax worth up to €48m (£41m).

The defender has agreed to sign a deal that runs to the summer of 2028, making it clear that he believes in the club’s project.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT the Gunners are in “positive negotiations” for the 22-year-old, with there being talk that personal terms will not be a problem.

And Brown believes it’s “very possible” that Timber arrives at the Emirates Stadium before Rice, given the nature and publicity of the latter’s transfer saga.

What has Brown said about Arsenal and Timber?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “Arsenal have done pretty quick work on Jurrien Timber, and it's very possible he arrives at the club before Rice does. Rice is a much bigger deal which tends to be more problematic in general.”

Would Timber be a good signing for Arsenal?

Timber, dubbed a “generational superstar” by journalist Antonio Mango, would be a solid option for Arsenal’s backline and can play in the centre of defence or at right-back, similar to current Gunners star Ben White.

The 15-cap Netherlands international made 47 appearances for Ajax last term, scoring two goals and providing the same amount of assists whilst helping the Amsterdam-based outfit keep 14 clean sheets.

And the Utrecht-born star’s underlying stats paint a positive picture, having made an average of 1.9 clearances, 1.4 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game in the Eredivisie last season, according to WhoScored.

Therefore, the addition of Timber could be an astute piece of business, especially if the centre-back becomes a leading player in his position as he develops under Arteta over the next few years.