Arsenal’s signing of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is “all but done”, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar are keen to bolster the Gunners’ options at the back as they prepare for the new season at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal transfer news – Jurrien Timber

According to The Mirror, Timber will complete a £45m move to Arsenal this week, as the 22-year-old aims to break into the Premier League outfit’s starting XI.

Ajax have accepted a third bid for the versatile centre-back, which includes a £40m fee up front and £5m in add-ons, and the player is expected in London imminently to complete a medical.

However, former Netherlands legend Marco van Basten has questioned the star’s decision to move to Arsenal and has warned that he could become a “reserve player” at the Emirates.

“You have only been playing at Ajax for just three years. How old are you now? Twenty-one or just turned 22? You have to be careful that you don’t become a reserve player there,” van Basten told Dutch television.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Timber’s arrival at Arsenal has put fellow centre-back Rob Holding’s future at the club in doubt.

And Brown has described the Gunners’ signing of the former Manchester United target as a done deal in “just a matter of time.”

What has Brown said about Arsenal and Timber?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Timber is all but done. They haven't been far apart on the fee for some time now, and the player wants to go. I think that one will get done. It's just a matter of time.”

Will Timber be a good signing for Arsenal?

Timber, once dubbed a “special” talent by journalist Antonio Mango, is a much-needed addition at Arsenal, with the side’s quality in depth at centre-back behind Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba being a severe issue.

The 15-cap Netherlands international made 47 appearances for Ajax last season, hitting the back of the net twice and registering two assists whilst helping the side keep 15 clean sheets across the campaign.

And the centre-back, also capable of playing on the right side of the defence, impressed at last year’s World Cup, having made an average of three tackles and 2.5 interceptions per game, according to WhoScored.

Therefore, a move to Arsenal could suit both player and club as the Dutchman looks to test himself in one of Europe’s top leagues whilst the Gunners improve their squad depth at both centre-back and right-back.