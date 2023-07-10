Arsenal could announce the signing of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber “as soon as this week” at the Emirates Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar have taken early steps to bolster the Gunners’ squad during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal transfer news – Jurrien Timber

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Timber will be confirmed as an Arsenal player in the coming days, having completed his medical to sign for the Gunners.

The centre-back, who can also play as a right-back, will move to the Emirates Stadium from Ajax in a deal that could reach close to £39m, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Arsenal had been looking to sign versatile cover in defence after experiencing a drop-off in form following William Saliba’s season-ending back injury last term, playing a part in losing their grip on the Premier League title to eventual champions Manchester City.

With right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu likely to miss the start of the season, the Gunners also need some cover in that area of the pitch, with Ben White being Arteta’s go-to option on the right side of the defence.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal’s signing of Timber is “all but done” as the north London outfit add another option to their backline.

And Sheth has been informed that Timber has completed his medical and that the 22-year-old’s signing will now be a matter of formality, with an announcement of the arrival expected imminently.

What has Sheth said about Arsenal and Timber?

Giving the latest information on Timber’s move to Arsenal on Monday morning, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “The information we've been given concerning Jurrien Timber is that we think he's done his medical now. It's just the case of dotting the I’s and crossing the T's on the contract, and then a formal announcement from Arsenal. So, it could even happen as soon as this week.”

What next for Arsenal?

Timber is not the only player on the verge of joining Arsenal, with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice having also completed a medical ahead of a switch across London on Friday.

The Gunners have agreed on a deal worth £105m to bring the 24-year-old to the Emirates Stadium as Arteta looks to build a side capable of challenging for the Premier League title again this season.

Meanwhile, sources in Spain have linked Arsenal with a move for Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda, whom the Gunners held an interest in during the winter transfer window.

In terms of further right-back solutions, the north London giants’ ambitions to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong have cooled, likely due to the imminent signing of Timber.

And last season’s Premier League runners-up also have a long-standing interest in Frimpong’s Leverkusen teammate, winger Moussa Diaby, but are joined by Aston Villa, Manchester United and Newcastle United for the 24-year-old.

Having already secured the signing of Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz, the remainder of the transfer window is shaping up to be an exciting few weeks at the Emirates, as Arsenal look ahead to their first Champions League campaign since the 2016/17 season.