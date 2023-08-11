Highlights Arsenal signed Jurrien Timber in a £38m deal from Ajax this summer

He's reportedly earning at least £90k per week at the Emirates

Netherlands team-mate Virgil van Dijk is a big advocate of Timber's

Mikel Arteta has taken Arsenal from an Arsene Wenger induced-decline, where two fifth and two eighth-place finishes became the new standard-bearer at the Emirates, to competing with Pep Guardiola's treble-winners, Manchester City in just a matter of seasons. Boasting the status as the only club in London to be hosting Champions League football next term, the Emirates occupants have been preparing for another intense, physically exerting, and mentally exhausting season ahead, and the promise of fighting on two fronts has meant that Stan Kroenke has had to put his money where his mouth is and invest in this exciting young Arsenal side.

During the 2023-24 Community Shield curtain-raiser, where Arteta's men threw down the gauntlet after a penalty shootout win over their Sky Blue counterparts, 35,000 Gunners fans got to see their summer acquisition, Jurrien Timber in the flesh for the first time. Adding to the squad was paramount this summer, especially the recruitment of defensive reinforcements after conceding 43 goals last term - a respectable figure, but one that must be reduced if the North Londoners are to bridge the five-point gap, and 16-goal goal difference between them and the Cityzens last season.

Timber hugely impressed during his competitive debut for the club, and subsequently went on to pick up Arsenal's Player of the Match Award for his assured display at left-back. Prior to his summer switch, the name Jurrien Timber was known by few in English footballing circles, but following his majestically seasoned display at Wembley, who exactly is the club's new signing whose mightily propitious offering has had fans raving?

Who is Jurrien Timber?

Born in the mid-western city of Utrecht in the Netherlands, a region known for producing talented sports stars, including Marco van Basten, Wesley Sneijder, Ibrahim Afellay, as well as 100m sprinter, Dafne Schippers, the 22-year-old Dutchman isn't the only footballer in his family. Jurrien's twin brother plays for Dutch giants, Feyenoord. Quentin Timber is a central midfielder for the Rotterdam-based club, and as of last season, became the second member of the Timber stock to win an Eredivisie title.

Born in June 2001, Jurrien's ardour for playing football to an impeccably high standard was swiftly picked up by scouts at Feyenoord in 2008, with the player being inducted into De club aan de Maas' illustrious academy setup at the age of seven. Spending his formative years receiving his primary footballing education on the banks of the New Meuse River, the defender earned himself a move to Holland's flagship club, Ajax at the age of 13.

The centre-back's progression continued in Amsterdam, and his ability captured the attention of national team selectors, who called Timber up at every age level from under-15s upwards. Making his debut for the Ajax first-team under manager, Erik ten Hag during the 2019-20 campaign in a 1-3 win away at Heerenveen, the player rapidly began to establish himself as not just a hot prospect, but a mainstay in the club's starting XI from the 2020-21 campaign onwards, which merited his first international call-up to the Netherlands squad for the 2021 summer internationals. Having made over 120 appearances for club, 15 for country, and winning two league titles in the process, as well as the prestigious Johan Cruyff Award in 2022, it is hardly surprising the 6ft centre-half procured the longing gaze of Edu, Arteta, and Arsenal's recruitment team.

According to Whoscored, Timber was the 10th highest-rated performer in the entire Eredivisie, possessing the highest pass success rate of any player in the division during the 2021-22 season. The player went on to repeat the same feat last term, too.

How much is Jurrien Timber earning?

Joining up with the Arsenal squad during 2023's summer transfer window, having signed for a reported fee of £38 million, Timber became the club's 13th most expensive player ever. Putting pen to paper on a five-year deal, that will keep him at the North London club until 2028, the 22-year-old is certainly considered a long-term investment.

The former Ajax man was pocketing £2.5 million a year while plying his trade in the Eredivisie last term, equating to £48,000 a week, a salary that would place him in the bracket of one of Arsenal's lowest earners. However, his hefty £38 million move coupled with Arsenal's financial might means he has warranted a substantial pay rise. Before the deal went through, The Daily Mail reported his expected wage to be a minimum of £90k per week.

What can Jurrien Timber bring to Arsenal?

Staying true to his name, the Dutchman can bring all the durable solidity of an arboreal material to Arsenal's backline. A centre-back by trade, the defender can also fill in competently at right-back as exemplified during the Community Shield. While Timber hasn't been gifted with the aerial presence of a Van Dijk or a De Ligt, the Dutch international excels in other areas and incorporates that Lisandro Martinez-type tenacity. The Arsenal star imbues confidence when in possession, and as outlined previously, his varied, high-volume passing, and supreme accuracy in execution is a quality that will be an ideal fit for Arteta's possession-based strategy.

Defensively Timber was prolific during the 2021-22 season, registering the 13th most tackles in the Eredivisie, as well as helping his side to 41 clean sheets in all competitions over the last two campaigns. Depending on where manager, Arteta chooses to play him, Timber's ability to get forward on the overlap, as well as his speed and intelligence in the transition, means he is a really useful tool to have employed in any side's weaponry. While playing at centre-half will naturally detract from his offensive capabilities due to the positional demands placed on him, and as such will be less inclined to drift into midfield, his peerless capacity to build from the back could be vital in how Arsenal want to play next season.

The defender has been in receipt of praise from coaches, players, and fans in all corners of the game, with compatriot, Virgil Van Dijk even commending the player; “I wasn’t nearly as far along as he is now [at the same age],” Van Dijk when asked about Timber. “I have nothing but praise for him. He is a great player and a true professional... He has so much potential".