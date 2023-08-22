Arsenal could look to sign a Jurrien Timber replacement this summer, as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor provides GIVEMESPORT with a financial verdict at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta hopes to build a Gunners squad challenging on a Premier League and Champions League front.

Arsenal transfer news – Timber replacements

Arsenal looked to have sorted their cover in defence this summer with the £38m signing of versatile Ajax star Timber.

The 22-year-old mainly operates as a centre-back but is a competent option at right-back, which had offered Arteta a solution in two positions should an injury crisis have struck.

However, Arsenal and Timber received an unexpected setback when the defender suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in their opening weekend Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest.

This looks to have ruled the Dutchman out for the season, indicating that sporting director Edu Gaspar may dip back into the market in search of alternative options before the 1st September transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, FootballTransfers report that Arsenal will allow academy prospect Reuell Walters to step into the first team and replace Timber this season.

The same outlet claims several internal conversations have taken place about giving the Hale End prospect the opportunity to train with the senior side and stake a claim for a role in the squad this term.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could move for Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, who would be open to a move but needs guarantees over his playing time.

And Taylor expects Arsenal to dip into the market for Timber but believes the club are operating on a restricted budget, having spent over £200m in transfer fees this summer.

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Ryan Taylor said about Arsenal?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I do expect them to have a look. It’s probably a bit of a stretch to say they're guaranteed to make a signing just because I don't quite know what kind of finances they're operating with now.

“They've spent just over £200m on David Raya, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Timber. So, based on FFP, I would probably say they've been stretched to the max. They've not made many substantial outgoings.

“However, they’ve seen Timber as an important player, and Oleksandr Zinchenko’s fitness record is somewhat questionable. So, I would say they are looking at opportunities.”

What next for Arsenal this summer?

With under two weeks of the summer transfer window remaining, Arteta hopes to see his squad in fine fettle come the market’s closure.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney could remain at the Emirates Stadium following Timber’s injury, having been linked with a move elsewhere this summer.

The same journalist has also told GMS that Arsenal expect a decision on Folarin Balogun’s future in the coming days but want to convince the talent to stay in north London.

However, Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn’t expect Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto to be on Edu’s radar this summer, despite expressing an interest in the Portuguese speedster last year.