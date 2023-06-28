Arsenal are “making good headway” on a deal to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber at the Emirates Stadium, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta is looking to build on an impressive season for his Gunners side last time out by improving the overall quality of his squad.

Arsenal transfer news – Jurrien Timber

After seeing an opening bid worth £30m rejected, Arsenal hope their revised offer of £41.5m will convince Ajax to sell Timber to the north London giants, as per The Sun.

The Eredivisie outfit value the 22-year-old closer to £50m, but the Premier League outfit want to reach a compromise, hinting a deal could be completed imminently.

Arteta wants to continue improving the Gunners squad and hopes to continue challenging champions Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are moving towards a “positive conclusion” in their negotiations to bring the Dutchman to the Emirates as the club look to secure a solid addition to their backline.

And the transfer insider believes Arsenal are in a fortunate position as there doesn’t appear to be any immediate competition for Timber’s signature at the time of writing.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Timber?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “They're making good headway, and that's a promising sign. I think one of the best signs for this is that, at the moment, there isn’t an obvious competition to sign him.

“I don't think they're particularly worried they're about to get blown out of the water by anybody else.”

Would Timber be a good signing for Arsenal?

It could be argued that Arsenal’s title challenge faltered last term due to the lack of backup centre-back options available to Arteta behind William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

The former’s season-ending back injury in a Europa League last-16 clash against Sporting Lisbon led to a tail-off in form for the Gunners, who had led the title race by five points at the time of the incident.

With Rob Holding struggling to recreate the imperious presence of Saliba, Arteta’s troops eventually fell away and handed Manchester City their third title in a row.

Therefore, the signing of Timber, once described as “exceptional” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, could be the ideal addition at the Emirates Stadium, as the club look to compete on both a domestic and European front next term.

And Arteta and Edu Gaspar will hope that their latest bid will tempt Ajax into a sale of the young prodigy.