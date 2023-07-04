Arsenal are “on the verge” of securing the signing of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber at the Emirates Stadium, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar are determined to increase the squad depth in the Gunners squad ahead of their return to the Champions League this season.

Arsenal transfer news – Jurrien Timber

According to respected journalist Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal’s move for Timber is almost a done deal, with the latest details between the two clubs close to finalisation.

The Sky journalist has claimed that Ajax will receive a package deal worth €46m (£40m) for the centre-back’s services, with a “total agreement” expected imminently.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently claimed to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal’s deal to sign Timber is “all but done”, with the player also eager to move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

And Jones believes that Timber will be “very key to Arteta’s plans” as the Gunners look to prevent a repeat of last season’s drop-off in form suffered towards the end of the campaign.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Timber?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Timber is just another sign of the new layers in this squad that will be built to last a Premier League season.

“The way we saw them fall short last year, they are determined to ensure that doesn't happen again. Timber has got qualities that Arsenal were seriously lacking last season.

“It’s a transfer that is on the verge of going through and is a moment that will be very key to Arteta’s plans.”

Will Timber be a good signing for Arsenal?

Timber, once dubbed a “generational superstar” by journalist Antonio Mango, could be an excellent signing for Arsenal as the Gunners look for more cover at both centre-back and full-back.

The 15-cap Netherlands international mainly operates in the centre of defence but can also play at right-back if needed, offering Arteta versatility, meaning the Spanish head coach has more room to rotate if required.

And the 22-year-old has gained a wealth of experience at Ajax, making 121 appearances and hitting the back of the net six times whilst registering four assists.

With Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba forming an excellent partnership at the back last season, Timber could initially find it challenging to break into Arteta’s starting XI.

However, his ability to play on the right side of defence echoes that of Ben White and could signal a changing of the guard in the club’s backline.