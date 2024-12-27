Arsenal climbed to second in the Premier League table with a 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town on Friday night. It wasn't a straightforward victory by any means and the Gunners were made to work hard for the three points. It wasn't pretty, but they got the job done and several players stepped up.

One player in particular who shone against the Tractor Boys and is rewarding Mikel Arteta for his recent trust in him is Myles Lewis-Skelly. The youngster made his third league start in a row for Arsenal against Ipswich and showed why he was being handed the opportunity, with a fine display.

Myles Lewis-Skelly Against Ipswich

He was superb on the left

Throughout his time as a prospect, Lewis-Skelly was known more for his work as a midfielder, but he's earned an opportunity with Arsenal playing at left-back. He's adapted to the position very well. His performance against Ipswich was indicative of that as he did a superb job keeping Omari Hutchinson quiet.

Throughout the game, he recorded two clearances, three tackles, won eight of his nine ground duels and finished with a pass success rate of 98%. He rarely put a foot wrong and justified Arteta's decision to start him at left-back over the more experienced Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riccardo Calafiori. In terms of his SofaScore rating, only Jurrien Timber (8.0) earned a higher score than Lewis-Skelly (7.9).

The performance caught the attention of Arsenal fans too and they were quick to jump on social media and share their excitement and appreciation for the youngster. The Emirates faithful couldn't hide their excitement about his potential. One fan simply posted: "Myles Lewis-Skelly. What a player."

Another supporter was filled with superlatives for him and said: "Myles Lewis-Skelly is a perfect blend of bravery, doggedness and strength, and an incredibly smooth technician on top. Few players can protect the ball like him, and he confidently stamped his passing identity on the game. Every Arsenal player trusts him; 18 going on 28."

A third fan claimed the youngster was seizing control of the left-back position and Calafiori had a lot of work to do to earn a spot in the starting lineup again, saying: "Myles Lewis-Skelly with this current tremendous performances in the defence will definitely cement his position in the Left-Back. Calafiori isn't ready."

Arsenal have a very deep squad this season, but the 18-year-old is emerging as one of the club's most promising players. It takes some serious talent to keep the likes of Calafiori, who was one of the Gunners' marquee signings in the summer, out of the side.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and accurate as of 27/12/2024