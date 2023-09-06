Highlights Journalist Paul Brown has suggested that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should abandon his experiment with Kai Havertz and find him a settled role in the team.

Havertz has struggled to recapture his Bayer Leverkusen form since his move to Chelsea, but he did score the winning goal in the Champions League final.

The German international has previously revealed his preferred role on the pitch.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta must “abandon” his experiment with Kai Havertz at the Emirates Stadium, as journalist Paul Brown provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the midfielder’s best role in the team.

The Gunners have started the new Premier League season impressively and hope to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title once again.

Arsenal news – Kai Havertz

Much was made of Arsenal’s decision to sign Chelsea attacker Havertz for £65m during the summer transfer window. The German international had hardly set the world alight since his move to Stamford Bridge from Bayer Leverkusen for almost £76m in September 2020. In 39 appearances, Havertz hit the back of the net on 32 occasions, registering 15 assists, having been unable to settle in one position at west London.

The 24-year-old was used on both wings and behind the striker and as a lone centre-forward. However, Havertz did score the only goal in Chelsea’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final in 2021, writing himself into Blues folklore. But the 37-cap Germany star couldn’t build on that moment in the following two seasons and leaves Stamford Bridge having disappointed following big expectations on his arrival.

A move to Arsenal has offered a fresh start for Havertz, who had hoped he could return to his pre-Chelsea performance levels. However, Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the attack-minded star could be unsettled at the Emirates, having been used in various roles across the Gunners’ first four games of the season. The former Bundesliga star has played an attacking and central midfield role under the Spanish head coach, hardly providing him time to settle into a position in north London.

Kai Havertz - Premier League Stats Appearances 95 Goals 19 Assists 10 Yellow cards 11 Stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Brown said about Arsenal and Havertz?

Brown believes Havertz was at his best at Chelsea when playing as an inverted forward or as a false nine, allowing him to drop deep and get involved with play.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “When he was at his best at Chelsea, he was always playing either slightly higher as an inverted forward or as a false nine dropping deep to get involved in the play. Those were his strengths, knitting things together, playing one-two’s and becoming involved in the build-up play in deeper areas by dragging out a defender. Starting from a deeper area, like he has been for Arteta over the last couple of weeks has not worked. It will be interesting to see if Arteta persists with this, but I think he's struggling a bit, and it may be time to abandon that experiment.”

What has Havertz said about his favourite position?

Havertz’s best position has long been the subject of debate as various head coaches have tried to get the best out of the attacker since his arrival at Chelsea. Back in 2020, then still at Bayer Leverkusen, the Arsenal star gave an interview to Marca (via OneFootball), where he stated his ideal role in the side.

“I've played in many other positions, but I prefer to play in the centre, where I have more of the ball. My dream will always be to wear the No.10 one day at my club. There are many players that inspired me like Kaka, Zidane, Ronaldinho... They've always been my idols. Between the Spanish players, my favourite is Andres Iniesta. He's outstanding on the ball. Unique. I like him the most. Toni Kroos is a great player, I model myself on him a lot. His journey has been great. I have a lot of respect for him. His passing ability and his combination play is on another level. In [Germany] training, every pass from him is perfect. It doesn't matter how they give it to him.”

Will Arteta find a suitable role for Havertz?

It’s a question that has been asked of three managers before Arteta and one that will continue to be asked until Havertz begins to show glimpses of the form he displayed at Leverkusen. Whilst used in a variety of roles during his 150 Leverkusen appearances, Havertz was often deployed as an attacking midfielder, bagging 46 goals and registering 31 assists before sealing a move to Chelsea in 2020.

This would suggest that if Arteta could shuffle his system and give Havertz time to bed into a role behind the striker, the rewards could be significant. However, having splurged £65m to sign the playmaker from their cross-city rivals, the pressure will be building on both Arteta and Havertz to find a solution to the conundrum immediately, as the Gunners press on with their title surge.