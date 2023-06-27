Arsenal have been given the green light to complete the signing of Chelsea attacking midfielder Kai Havertz at the Emirates Stadium, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta will bolster his Gunners squad as the north London outfit look towards their first Champions League appearance since 2017.

Arsenal transfer news – Kai Havertz

After a relatively speedy set of negotiations between Arsenal and Chelsea, the two clubs have agreed on a deal worth £65m for the Gunners to acquire the services of Havertz, who will leave west London after three seasons at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old scored the winning goal in the Blues’ 2021 Champions League triumph over Manchester City but has hardly set the world alight following his £71.6m arrival from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020.

Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar are looking to increase the depth of the Gunners squad as they balance domestic and European football next season, with Havertz’s set to be the first signing of their summer.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could announce the signing of the German this week.

And Jones claims that Havertz is excited about the challenge at the Emirates Stadium and feels his technical quality will be more well-suited to Arteta’s style of play than Chelsea’s.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Havertz?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The green light is on. This is all ready to go for Kai Havertz.

“He's excited about the challenge at Arsenal. He’s ready to fit into a new system and thinks his technical qualities will be better suited to Arteta than they were at Chelsea last season. I think he feels a bit misused.

“And I think he's relishing a fresh environment to thrive in again because he hasn't felt himself at Chelsea, and I think he wants to get back to being the old Kai Havertz.”

Will Havertz be a good signing for Arsenal?

Though we have never seen the best of Havertz at Chelsea, this could be an exciting signing for both the 37-cap Germany international and Arsenal, with the attacker no doubt having significant potential to become a leading Premier League star.

The Aachen-born star has rarely been utilised in the same position, having played in attacking midfield, centre-forward and out wide on both wings during his three years at Stamford Bridge, producing 47 goal contributions in 139 appearances.

Once dubbed as “world-class” by former Bundesliga legend Matthias Sammer, the 6 foot 3 talent has shown his capabilities at getting into goalscoring positions, ranking in the top 8% of attacking midfielders/wingers for non-penalty expected goals (0.36) per 90 minutes over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

If Havertz can add more end product to his game consistently, Arsenal could have a star on their hands as they look to replicate their challenge for the Premier League title next season.