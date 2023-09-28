Highlights Journalist Dean Jones questions Mikel Arteta's trust in two Arsenal players, suggesting the club may look for upgrades in the market.

To compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title, Arsenal needs a squad filled with world-class quality.

Arteta and his recruitment team have already made several additions to strengthen the squad, but more reinforcements may be required to compete on all fronts.

Arsenal could look to 'dip into market' to find upgrades on two current players as journalist Dean Jones questions Mikel Arteta's trust in the duo, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

To compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title, Arsenal need a squad full of world-class quality throughout.

The Gunners were in the driving seat to win England's top flight last season, but fell off towards the end of the campaign, with Pep Guardiola's side lifting the trophy. Arteta and his recruitment team wasted no time when the summer transfer window opened, bringing in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber. Closer to deadline day, Arsenal also confirmed the addition of David Raya on loan from Brentford.

Despite having Aaron Ramsdale in goal, Arteta knew that to be able to compete on all fronts this term, every position had to be stacked with talent. It takes years and years to build the perfect squad, so there will undoubtedly be some areas of the pitch where Arteta will be hoping to bring in further reinforcements.

Arsenal's most recent Premier League fixture saw the Gunners host Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby. Although Spurs are looking like a different side under Ange Postecoglou, the supporters at the Emirates Stadium will have been disappointed not to have got one over on their rivals. Arteta made some big decisions in terms of his team selection, showing faith in the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Vieira.

Mikel Arteta might not trust £380k-a-week duo - Dean Jones

Although Arsenal haven't had the worst of starts to the season, certain performances against the likes of Tottenham and Fulham show that their side is far from perfect. Jones has suggested that Arteta might not trust Nketiah and Havertz and has hinted that the Spanish manager could look to dip into the transfer market to find upgrades on the Arsenal duo, who earn a combined £380k-a-week at the Emirates. The journalist adds that if they want to compete to win the Premier League title, then they need to find a natural goalscorer. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"Is Nketiah genuinely going to be strong enough to be the guy that they play through the middle? Can you trust Havertz to score the goals? And now that Arsenal are being linked with Ivan Toney, it goes to show that they genuinely have got an eye on the transfer market and bringing in a proper established number nine, which I think this team does need. I think if they're going to actually compete to win the Premier League and also be strong in Europe, then they are a body down in terms of like a goalscorer. And it won't surprise me at all to see them dip into the market in January."

Although Nketiah isn't a guaranteed starter, and Havertz has already been dropped from the starting XI, things change quickly in football. For example, both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard were unavailable for the north London derby, so having adequate backups ready to come in is imperative.

Arsenal eyeing £60m star as Mikel Arteta searches for a goalscorer

As Jones mentioned, finding a natural number nine could be the plan for Arteta in the winter transfer window. Gabriel Jesus, Nketiah, and Havertz have all looked impressive in a centre-forward role during their careers, but rarely for a consistent period.

Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Ivan Toney - Premier League Stats Nketiah Jesus Havertz Toney Appearances 95 189 97 68 Goals (Per 90) 0.41 0.55 0.27 0.49 Assists (Per 90) 0.10 0.27 0.10 0.14 All stats according to FBref

According to the Mirror, Arsenal are interested in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who could be available for £60m in the January transfer window. The England international is currently unavailable after breaching betting rules, but the Bees could look to cash in. The capital club have always been open to allowing players to leave if the price is right, so this could be a great opportunity for the Gunners to get their natural, out-and-out striker.