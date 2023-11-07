Highlights Arsenal forward Kai Havertz was lucky to avoid a red card in the Emirates Stadium outfit's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Newcastle United last weekend.

The Gunners' summer signings, including Havertz, have had mixed performances since joining the club.

Mikel Arteta could still be looking to add to his squad in a specific area during the winter transfer window.

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz got “very lucky” after he avoided a red card following a lunging tackle in the Emirates Stadium outfit’s defeat at Newcastle United last weekend, as journalist Paul Brown provides GIVEMESPORT with the potential reasons as to why the forward may have made the challenge.

The Gunners eventually found themselves on the end of a 1-0 loss following a controversial VAR decision to award Magpies winger Anthony Gordon a second-half goal.

Mikel Arteta was furious in his post-match interview following the debatable refereeing performance but will be relieved that Havertz doesn’t face a suspension. Arsenal hope to bounce back when they return to familiar surroundings this weekend.

Havertz could have walked last weekend

During the summer transfer window, Arsenal confirmed the signing of Chelsea’s Havertz in a deal worth £65m. The German international became the Gunners’ first signing of the market, preceding the additions of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice and Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

The quartet have endured a mixed spell upon their arrival at the Emirates Stadium, with Rice the only one in decent form following his summer transfer. Raya has made several mistakes between the sticks after replacing Aaron Ramsdale as the club’s first-choice stopper, whilst Timber suffered a potentially season-ending injury in his debut on the Premier League’s opening weekend.

Havertz’s signing was a curious one, having failed to set the world alight in his three years at Chelsea following his move to the Premier League from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020. A transfer to Arsenal was an opportunity to prove he could justify his price tag with a fresh start in a new system under Arteta.

But the 24-year-old still needs to establish himself as a key player, finding himself in and out of the starting lineup. However, journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT he believes that Havertz has supreme self-confidence and could find himself as a regular in the Arsenal team.

Last weekend, the former Bundesliga star was allowed to impress at St. James’ Park. However, Havertz enraged Newcastle when he escaped a red card for a lunging tackle on Sean Longstaff in the first half. The Magpies bench were stunned when the forward remained on the pitch, though they got away with a decision themselves when Bruno Guimaraes appeared to elbow Jorginho later in the game.

Kai Havertz - Premier League career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2020-21 (Chelsea) 27 4 5 2 2021-22 (Chelsea) 29 8 4 3 2022-23 (Chelsea) 35 7 1 5 2023-24 (Arsenal) 11 1 1 4 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Brown says Havertz was “completely in the hands of the official” following his desperate challenge on Longstaff and got away with a decision which could easily have resulted in a dismissal. The journalist considers whether the challenge encapsulated his frustration at his lack of form in the early stages of his Arsenal career. Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“It looked like a forward’s challenge to me, and he was very lucky not to receive a red card. I've seen players sent off for those lunging tackles before, even if minimal contact is made. Some refs would give those some; some don’t. He was completely in the hands of the official for that one and got lucky, in my opinion. Whether that's as a result of the fact that he doesn't feel he's been playing as well as he can or showing his best for Arsenal and the frustration showed there, I don't know. But it was a forward’s tackle, and he will need to stop doing things like that if he wants to stay on the pitch and be a force for Arsenal this season.”

Arsenal transfer news

Despite splashing the cash during the recent summer transfer window, Arsenal are linked with several moves as the winter market closes. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (via Football365), Arsenal target Santiago Gimenez could be available for around €45m (£39m) in January. The Feyenoord centre-forward has also attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid.

Arsenal are looking at the Mexico international to lead the line as they hope to succeed in their bid for a first Premier League title since 2004. Gabriel Jesus will be absent until after the international break with a hamstring injury. He hasn’t proven a regular source of goals in the centre of Arteta’s attack since his arrival from Manchester City in 2022.

Meanwhile, Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Brentford striker Ivan Toney is hinting that he could be open to joining Arsenal, having talked about the club in glowing terms. The one-cap England international is currently serving a ban for breaching rules over betting.

Arsenal hope to respond to last weekend’s setback against Newcastle with victories over Sevilla and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium this week.

