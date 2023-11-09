Highlights Arsenal might look to sign an attacking player in January due to injury problems and inconsistent performances from their current options.

Arsenal could dip into the market in the January transfer window to sign an attacking player for one key reason, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta has utilised a host of different players in the centre-forward role at the Emirates, partly due to injury issues and partly to do with inconsistency in performances. Kai Havertz, Eddie Nketiah, and Gabriel Jesus are Arteta's three main options through the middle, but none of the trio are natural goalscorers.

In terms of numbers, Arteta isn't left short in attack, but if he wants to take his side to the next level and try and pip Manchester City to the Premier League title, then signing a world-class striker could be necessary. However, Arteta appears to be showing his faith in Havertz in particular.

Kai Havertz is doing an excellent job, according to Mikel Arteta

Havertz is a player who has split opinions amongst the fanbase at the Emirates Stadium, with his lack of goal contributions a particular concern for many. The German international contributes in ways that might not show up on the statistics, but regardless, the supporters will be wanting more from their summer signing. After all, the Gunners did invest £65m in the versatile star from London rivals Chelsea.

Finding Havertz's correct position could be what he needs to begin to flourish, but journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that he needs to get used to being in and out of the side. If you're a player capable of doing a job in multiple different roles, then there's a chance that Arteta will utilise you in various areas of the pitch when necessary.

Kai Havertz - Career Appearances Goals Assists Attacking Midfield 152 32 29 Centre-Forward 79 29 6 Right-Winger 52 18 11 Central Midfield 23 3 1 All stats via Transfermarkt

After Arsenal's Champions League fixture with Sevilla this week, Arteta was quick to praise Havertz for the role he's played in the north London club's run of games recently...

“I’m really happy with him. He’s doing very good. For me, against West Ham in the first half he was the best player, Newcastle one of the best… and against Sevilla we saw that again."

It's not the first time that the Spanish manager has rushed to defender Havertz, who has been receiving plenty of criticism from those outside of the club. Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf even claimed that Havertz's best most effective position is 'on the bench'.

Whether Arteta is truly happy with the options at his disposal remains to be seen, but injury issues in attack could force his hand in the transfer market. Jesus and Nketiah both missed Arsenal's game against Sevilla earlier this week, with Leandro Trossard playing in a centre-forward role.

Sheth has suggested that Arteta might not search for reinforcements in the January transfer window due to being unhappy with the performances of Jesus, Nketiah, or Havertz, but more to do with the injuries some of the aforementioned trio are suffering. The Sky Sports reporter adds that he feels that Arteta trusts all three of the players, and he's been vocal in his support for Havertz in particular. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"I was at the game against Sevilla and Mikel Arteta was effusive in his praise for Kai Havertz, saying how well he played against Newcastle and how well he played against Sevilla as well. So he's backing him and I just think that what might change Mikel Arteta's mind is not so much the personnel that he has there, because I think he trusts Eddie Nketiah and I think he trusts Gabriel Jesus, and I think he feels he's probably got enough there. I just think now, is he thinking about the injuries that these players are suffering, rather than the personnel? And is that a reason to go into the market?"

The Gunners are in the market for a striker

If the injury problems continue in attack for the Gunners, then Arteta and his recruitment team may need to act fast when the winter window opens for business. As a result, the due diligence will already be underway, and it appears that the north London club are scouting multiple centre-forwards.

It's understood that Arsenal have sent their scouts to watch young RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in action. The forward, dubbed the 'next Erling Haaland', is one of the hottest prospects in Europe, so it's no surprise to see the Gunners keeping an eye on his development. Journalist Brown has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that a move for Brentford's Ivan Toney is 'one to watch', so Arteta appears to be keeping his options open.