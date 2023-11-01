Highlights Havertz's inconsistency at Arsenal may be due to being asked to play in different positions every week, causing him to struggle to adapt and find consistency.

Journalist Paul Brown suggests that Havertz could shine more regularly if he was given a run of games in one position, allowing him to settle and showcase his abilities.

Despite the challenges, Havertz's teammates are supportive, and he could still be an important part of the team, contributing in different ways throughout the season.

Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz has shown signs of inconsistency during his time at the club, perhaps due to being asked to play a number of different roles, and journalist Paul Brown has now backed him to shine more regularly.

Mikel Arteta is partly responsible for Havertz's lack of impact at the Emirates Stadium as it's never going to be easy for a player to produce consistently when being asked to play in a different position every week. The German international's versatility was undoubtedly a key reason for Arsenal's attraction to him, but he could need a run of games with a bit of stability in his role.

Havertz has blown hot and cold for Mikel Arteta

Havertz signed for Arsenal for a fee of £65m from Chelsea during the summer transfer window, per Sky Sports. The former Bayer Leverkusen man was mainly used as a striker during his time at Stamford Bridge, but he's been given a deeper role under Arteta.

However, his game time hasn't been limited to a midfield role, and he's been utilised all over the pitch since his arrival. It certainly can't be easy for him, having to adapt to a new system whilst not being given a run of games in just one position. Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta can't trust Havertz to score enough goals in this Arsenal side, so a midfield role might be where his future lies.

Read More: The Premier League's 'worst new signing XI' named ft Kai Havertz

Arteta will undoubtedly be desperate to see Havertz, who is earning £280k-a-week at the Emirates, producing consistently in an Arsenal shirt, but the Spanish manager could have an important role to play in helping him become a key player for the club. Either Arteta hasn't decided what role is best suited to Havertz yet, or he's simply being asked to do a job in different areas of the pitch due to a lack of options.

Brown has suggested that if Havertz was given a run of games in one position, then we could start to see the best of him. The journalist adds that he's got a pretty tough job on his hands at the moment due to having to adapt game by game. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think he's going to be in and out of the team and playing in different positions, doing different jobs in different games. So it's going to be about how he adapts to each game and I think when you're asked to do that, sometimes it will go well, and sometimes it will go badly, because it's not always down to you. It's sometimes about how the opposition reacts to your role in the team. So in a way he's got a pretty tough job on his hands really at Arsenal. His teammates seem to be fully behind him, he seems to have settled in well in the dressing room. I think he will still be an important part of this team and he will contribute in different ways in different games over the course of the season. I just think you'd get more out of him if he knew he was going to play consistently either as a number 10, number nine, wide or deeper. I think if he knew exactly what the manager regarded him as, you'd see him shine on a more regular basis."

Arsenal's January transfer plans

A question that is regularly asked of Arsenal when discussing their chances of going all the way in the Premier League and lifting the title is, do they have a striker who can score enough goals to compete with the likes of Manchester City? Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are more than capable of contributing in games and leading the line, but they're certainly not on the level of Erling Haaland in terms of finding the back of the net.

Premier League - 2022/23 top scorers Player Goals Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 36 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 30 Ivan Toney (Brentford) 20 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) 18 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) 16 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) 15 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 15 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) 15 Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 14 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 14 All stats according to the Premier League

Journalist Brown has previously told GIVEMESPORT that a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney is now 'one to watch'. The England international has shown he's able to score consistently, even in a side like Brentford who aren't competing for European places and don't produce the same amount of chances as the Gunners.