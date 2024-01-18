Highlights Arsenal and Chelsea are considering a loan move for Karim Benzema for the remainder of the season.

Premier League sides may negotiate a deal where they only contribute a small percentage of Benzema's wages.

Arsenal are also looking to offload current players such as Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny, and Marquinhos to fund potential incoming transfers.

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema during the January transfer window, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT on the current state of play.

Benzema opted to make the move to Saudi Arabia in the summer transfer window to take advantage of the riches on offer in the Middle East. It's understood that the French forward signed a three-year deal with Al-Ittihad and would earn almost £200m per season, which breaks down to around £6 a second.

Naturally, with Benzema stepping down to a lower standard of league, the former Real Madrid man has been scoring goals on the regular since his move in the summer transfer window. However, there are reports that Benzema is having a few issues off the pitch and could now make a shock move back to Europe, with a few sides in the Premier League considering the veteran striker.

Benzema linked with Premier League move

It might seem like everything is rosy for Benzema, who is earning a lot of money and scoring goals with ease in Saudi Arabia. However, according to Spanish outlet MARCA, Benzema failed to show up to a presentation ahead of a training camp and has now been left out of the tour completely. Manager Marcelo Gallardo's side return to action in February and it now remains to be seen whether Benzema will be a part of that squad going forward.

Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad Stats Competition Games Goals Assists Saudi Pro League 15 9 5 Club World Cup 2 2 0 AFC Champions League 2 0 0 King's Cup 1 1 0 Statistics via Transfermarkt - correct as of 18/01/2024

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Chelsea are among the sides who are considering a loan move for Benzema for the remainder of the season. Premier League sides are unlikely to be able to afford the wages of the 36-year-old, but if they can negotiate a deal where they are only contributing a small percentage, it could be a smart move for either club.

Italian journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal would like to enter the market for a new centre-forward in the winter window. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have struggled to find consistency so far this season and Mikel Arteta might be hoping to find a top-level striker to help the Gunners mount a serious charge for the Premier League title. Benzema certainly isn't the only player who might have a slight regret about making the move to Saudi Arabia, with Jordan Henderson willing to defer his wages to force through a switch to Ajax.

Fabrizio Romano - Benzema move one to follow

Romano has hinted that a move for Benzema, who has been described as 'world-class' by The Athletic, could be one to keep an eye on over the next few days and weeks. The Italian journalist adds that any approach for a player from Saudi Arabia is going to be complicated and difficult to get over the line, considering the fees and the wages the clubs are paying for their stars. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"Because as we seeing also with Jordan Henderson, for example, that you can have this kind of desire, but then they're paying big money in terms of salary, they spent big money in terms of the transfer fee, so it's not that easy to get out for these players from Saudi league. But in any case, I think it could be one to follow in the next few days. But again, as of now, there is still nothing concrete or advanced."

Arsenal outgoings - Marquinhos, Elneny and Cedric

In order to fund potential incomings during the winter window, Arteta and his recruitment team will be hoping to offload some of their current squad. The Gunners must continue to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations, so they may need to balance the books before reinforcements arrive through the door.

Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that Cedric Soares 'will leave' the north London outfit during the January window. The Italian journalist hints that a move to Spain or Turkey could be on the cards, while Mohamed Elneny is also attracting interest from Turkey and Saudi Arabia. It's also understood that Brazilian winger Marquinhos could be heading through the exit door once again after being recalled from his loan spell with Nantes.