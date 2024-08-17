Arsenal, amid uncertainty over Aaron Ramsdale’s future at the club, are reportedly looking to bring in a back-up goalkeeper this summer and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that Espanyol’s Joan Garcia has emerged as an option to play second fiddle behind David Raya.

Having signed Raya, last season’s Golden Glove winner, on a permanent basis this summer, Mikel Arteta and Co are focused on finding a successor for Ramsdale after Southampton boss Russell Martin has initiated contact, per reports, with the Englishman over a potential loan deal this summer.

Arsenal Latest: Joan Garcia

Spanird also admired by Liverpool and Real Madrid

Whoever replaces Ramsdale, whether it be Garcia or another shot stopper, will need to understand that game time will be limited thanks to Raya being Arteta and his entourage’s primary choice between the posts.

Back in early July, The Athletic reported that Sallent de Llobregat-born Garcia, who emerged through Espanyol’s academy into senior proceedings, was being eyed by the capital club as they prepared for Ramsdale’s potential exit this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 46-game career, Garcia has kept 18 clean sheets while conceding 43 goals.

Last season, the highly rated shot stopper made 18 appearances, keeping 12 clean sheets and conceding 10 goals, for his current employers as they earned promotion to the Spanish top division.

Also admired by Liverpool and Real Madrid, Garcia’s £21.4 million (€25m) release clause could be triggered by any potential suitors this summer, despite Espanyol's reluctance to let him leave before the end of the month.

Sheth: Garcia Admired by Arsenal Chiefs

23-year-old would have to settle for a spot behind Raya

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the ever-reliable Sheth suggested that the north Londoners will be dipping their toes into the market to bring in another glovesman.

Garcia of Espanyol, 23, has been earmarked as a player that the Gunners could snare in the coming weeks, per the Sky Sports reporter, and he could come in to sit behind Raya. Sheth said:

“Arsenal will, of course, need to go into the market to bring in a goalkeeper [if Aaron Ramsdale leaves]. And the Espanyolgoalkeeper, a Spain Under-21 international,Joan Garcia is a player that they've been looking at. So,he would come in to fill in that quota of the goalkeepers that would be behind David Rayain the pecking order.”

Arsenal Edge Closer to Move for Mikel Merino

Spaniard wants transfer to north London

It’s no secret that a new midfielder has been on Arsenal’s transfer target list since the start of the summer to provide cover for and allow Declan Rice to maraud further up the field, which is what he particularly excelled at last term.

That could be in the shape of Real Sociedad and Spain ace Mikel Merino who, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, is eager to complete the move to the Emirates Stadium before the end of the trading period.

Merino vs Rice - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Merino Rice Minutes 2,485 3,232 Goals 5 7 Assists 3 8 Aerials won per game 5.3 1 Tackles per game 2.4 2.2 Interceptions per game 0.5 1.2 Overall rating 7.18 7.38

Pamplona-born Merino, 28, is outside of Arsenal’s typical transfer strategy given his age, but his talent, combined with the midfielder’s string of excellent displays across his 45-game stint last term, Arteta is set on bringing his namesake to the north of the capital.

