Highlights Arsenal target Riccardo Calafiori to strengthen their back line after an impressive Euro 2024 campaign.

Juventus are also looking to close a deal as soon as possible with Liverpool also interested.

Arsenal are also considering Viktor Gyokeres but may wait until the latter stage of the window to pounce.

Arsenal are looking to bolster their defensive line ahead of an all-important Premier League season and one of their main targets, Riccardo Calafiori, is open to a move to the Premier League this summer, according to respected journalist Graeme Bailey.

Capable of playing in the heart of defence or on the left-hand side - which is, no doubt, a problem area for Mikel Arteta and his entourage, the five-cap Italy international has piqued the interest of the Gunners alongside many other would-be buyers.

Related Who is Bologna and Italy Defender Riccardo Calafiori Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs that are interested in the Italian defender this summer.

William Saliba and Gabriel - widely considered to be two of football's best defenders right now - are the club’s certified centre-back partnership, while Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko have both shared the minutes on the left, leaving Arteta with the task and adding further reinforcements across the summer trading period.

Arsenal Target Calafiori ‘Open’ to Premier League Move

Juventus closing in on a deal

Close

With Serie A juggernauts Juventus closing in on a deal for the sought-after 22-year-old - who has been labelled 'extraordinary' by former defender Gianluca Zambrotta - with Fabrizio Romano suggesting that Turin is his preferred destination, Arsenal will need to move quickly to stump their competitors and snare a deal.

However, if a deal with the Old Lady cannot be agreed, HITC’s Bailey has revealed that a move to England’s top flight could entice the Bologna gem to make a summer switch. On the back of an impressive Euro 2024 campaign with Italy, the report suggests that a number of Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the defender’s situation.

In particular, Liverpool and their sporting director, Richard Hughes, are also keen admirers of the Rome-born 22-year-old and could be set to make a move for him on the back of Joel Matip’s departure.

Calafiori, Gabriel, Saliba - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Calafiori Gabriel Saliba Minutes 2,338 3,044 3,420 Goals/Assists 2/5 4/0 2/1 Pass success rate (%) 89.8 89.1 92.6 Tackles per game 1.6 1.3 1.1 Interceptions per game 1.7 0.9 0.8 Clearances per game 2.5 2.7 2.1 Overall rating 6.99 6.99 6.85

Aiding Bologna to an impressive fifth-placed finish in Italy’s top tier, his current employers are keen to retain his services amid the ever-growing interest in his assured services - but a potentially career-defining move seems inevitable, but where he will be earning his corn next term remains unclear at the time of writing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During Euro 2024, Calafiori became the first Italian to ever score an own goal at the European Championships.

Gunners Eye Viktor Gyokeres

Striker’s £85 million price tag could prove too much

Close

From a centre forward point of view, neither Eddie Nketiah nor Gabriel Jesus have hit the heights expected of them in the red and white of Arsenal, especially when you compare their respective goalscoring returns to those of Erling Haaland and Ollie Watkins. As such, Sporting CP talisman Viktor Gyokeres is a name that Arsenal are looking at, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The imposing Swede, who scored an eye-catching 43 goals in 50 appearances last season, could cost any potential suitors just shy of £70 million with Sporting reportedly slapping an £85 million (€100m) release clause on the head of the potent striker, per Romano.

Related Who is Arsenal and Chelsea Transfer Target Viktor Gyokeres Viktor Gyokeres is being linked with a big-money move to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Chelsea both interested.

It’s an expensive deal, of course, and there’s every chance that Arsenal will wait until the latter stages of the window to progress with a deal, given that his valuation has the potential to fluctuate - and hopefully, in the eyes of Arsenal's boardroom bosses, decrease - as time goes on and clubs get desperate for an influx of cash.

All statistics per WhoScored