Arsenal could still look to sign Atalanta star Ademola Lookman in the summer transfer window, according to reports, with the Gunners wanting to add versatility to their front line - and it's been claimed that the north London club are 'particularly keen' on securing his signature in the off-season to boost strength in depth in attack.

Lookman has been playing both up front and out wide for the Serie A outfit, making him an ideal target for Mikel Arteta to sign, given that the amount of injuries the Gunners have suffered to their forward ranks this season has forced them to play Mikel Merino up front, alongside utilising young midfielder Ethan Nwaneri on the right flank.

Report: Arsenal 'Particularly Keen' on Ademola Lookman

The winger could find his way back to London in a red and white shirt

The report by TEAMtalk states that Lookman is expected to leave Atalanta this summer, and that he's open to a return to the Premier League after being linked to Arsenal - with the Gunners thought to be especially keen on securing his services, with Andrea Berta close to being appointed as sporting director.

Ademola Lookman's Serie A statistics - Atalanta squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =10th Goals 13 2nd Key Passes Per Game 2 1st Shots Per Game 3 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.2 2nd Match rating 7.40 2nd

Clubs across Europe have made their interest in the London-born winger clear after another fine season in Bergamo, in which he has registered 18 goals and seven assists in just 31 games for the Nerrazzuri this season. Juventus and Barcelona are two of the clubs that have been named as having an interest in the winger, who has been called 'world-class' by Italian journalist Matteo Bonetti.

However, despite Lookman having performed exceptionally for the Lombardy-based outfit over the weekend, he's still unsure about a stay at Atalanta following his row with Gian Piero Gasperini last month after the coach told Lookman he was 'one of the worst' penalty takers he has ever seen.

And that has seen TEAMtalk sources state that it's increasingly likely that Lookman will pursue a new challenge in the summer - and he would be extremely interested in returning to London, having progressed through Charlton Athletic's academy before spending the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Fulham.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ademola Lookman has eight goals in 27 caps for Nigeria's national team.

Arsenal have shortlisted Lookman as a potential option for the summer, though he isn't their number one target in the wide areas - but he is still one to watch for the summer transfer window, with developments on his future being expected in the coming weeks and months of the campaign after being touted to move for a fee that could head north of £50million.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-03-25.

