Arsenal remain interested in Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, despite missing out on the Spaniard in the summer transfer window, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Speaking on his podcast, the Italian transfer insider revealed Arsenal’s appreciation for Garcia has not changed, despite the Gunners sealing a deadline move for Bournemouth shot-stopper Neto.

The Spaniard reportedly remains on Arsenal’s list for the foreseeable future and could still arrive as David Raya’s understudy next year.

Last week, the Gunners had a chance to sign Garcia just before the transfer deadline, but opted against meeting Espanyol’s demands – the La Liga outfit refused to negotiate below the goalkeeper’s release clause, worth £25m.

Arsenal then opted to bring in Neto, who joined on a season-long loan with no option or obligation to buy next summer, as a low-cost emergency option.

Despite being Bournemouth's first-choice goalkeeper for two seasons, Neto seemingly accepted a reduced role at the Emirates and brings plenty of experience from his time at Juventus and Barcelona.

Garcia Remains on Gunners’ List

Arsenal full of appreciation for the Spaniard

Romano, speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, revealed that Arsenal remain keen on Garcia, despite missing out on the Spaniard last week:

“What I'm told is that Arsenal’s appreciation for Joan Garcia has not changed. So the player remains in the list. “Let's see what's going to happen in 2025, but I think Arsenal are going to keep a close eye on Juan Garcia.”

Previously eyed as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, Garcia was reportedly made Mikel Arteta’s top target for deadline day last Friday.

However, Arsenal’s bid in the region of £17m was deemed not enough for the Spanish shot-stopper, who was keen on a switch to the Emirates after agreeing personal terms.

Garcia’s breakout season at Espanyol has sparked interest from several top clubs around the continent after he helped the Barcelona-based side return to La Liga at the first time of asking.

The 23-year-old took over the starting spot from Fernando Pacheco and made 21 appearances across all competitions, keeping 12 clean sheets.

Joan Garcia Espanyol Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals conceded Clean sheets La Liga Hypermotion 14 7 8 Promotion play-offs 4 1 3 Copa del Rey 3 2 1

On his return to the top flight, Garcia started in all four of Espanyol’s games so far and last weekend helped the club secure their first win of the season, 2-1 against Rayo Vallecano.

Arsenal ‘Discussed’ Marcus Bettinelli

During the summer transfer window

Arsenal have discussed a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli during the summer transfer window, The Athletic has reported.

The English shot-stopper was considered among options before Arsenal struck a loan deal for Bournemouth’s Neto.

Wolves’ Dan Bentley and Wigan’s Sam Tickle were also in the mix to play second fiddle to David Raya and replace Aaron Ramsdale, who joined Southampton last week.

Since joining Chelsea from Fulham in 2021, Bettinelli has made just one senior appearance for the club across three seasons, in a 5-1 victory against Chesterfield in the FA Cup in 2022.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-09-24.