Arsenal could hijack Juventus' move for Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori after a superb EURO 2024 campaign from the Italian defender - with Fabrizio Romano stating that the Gunners are 'keeping an eye' on his situation with the Turin-based club facing difficulties in signing him.

Calafiori has burst onto the international scene, making four of his five caps for the national team at the tournament in Germany, and despite being knocked out in Saturday's last 16 clash against Switzerland, he has impressed enough to be considered as a top target for many European clubs. It was thought that he would be joining Juventus earlier in the summer, but according to Romano via his Daily Briefing, Arsenal are informed on his situation.

Riccardo Calafiori is on Arsenal's Radar

The defender has been in superb form for Bologna this season

The report states that Calafiori's future could be one to watch with Italy being knocked out of the Euros. Bologna had hoped that the youngster would stay at the club prior to the tournament in Germany, whilst back in February, Calafiori had given his preference to a move to Juventus.

Romano states that his preference continues to be Juventus, who have signed Bologna boss Thiago Motta to their ranks - which would be a huge factor should he move to Turin. However, the relationship between the two Italian clubs is now complicated with the Motta situation and as a result, the Emilia-Romagna based side expect Premier League clubs to come into the mix for his signature.

Riccardo Calafiori's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =10th Assists 5 1st Clearances Per Game 2.5 2nd Passes Per Game 59.4 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.7 1st Match rating 6.99 2nd

Arsenal are said to be keeping a close eye on the situation, and though negotiations have not begun just yet, there is interest. Chelsea are also in the market for a left-footed centre-back and Calafiori is seen as one of the best options around.

The Blues scouted him this season and they should not be ruled out of the race, whilst Liverpool could also hold an interest in acquiring his services as they want a defender, with sporting director Richard Hughes knowing Calafiori well; yet as per the other English interest, there is nothing concrete happening in that regard.

Calafiori Would be an Ideal Signing for Arsenal

The Gunners need quality in depth and Calafiori would provide that

Arsenal would be hard pressed to drop either William Saliba or Gabriel from their current centre-back situation with the duo having massively impressed and developed at the Emirates Stadium last season. But with little quality in terms of back-up centre-backs in north London, they need to pad out in terms of squad depth and Calafiori - who has been labelled as exceptional - would be an impressive option to have as they aim to embark on yet another Premier League title bid alongside a second consecutive season in the Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Riccardo Calafiori only joined Bologna last season after turning out for Swiss outfit Basel.

The young Italian can also play at left-back if needed, and that is a position that Arsenal are looking to strengthen in despite having a wealth of options. Jakub Kiwior is a centre-back by trade, though he came into the mix last season after Oleksandr Zinchenko's loss of form. With the Ukrainian failing to hit the heights expected of him following his move from Manchester City, alongside Kieran Tierney seemingly being surplus to requirements and defensive utility signing Jurrien Timber being ruled out for the entirety of last season with a knee injury, the Gunners could look for somebody to fill in that position.

Calafiori has excelled at centre-back and naturally will hope to take either Gabriel or Saliba's place in the starting XI with rotation much needed; and with Arteta keeping a close eye on the situation, the former Roma star could come into the starting XI throughout the season.

