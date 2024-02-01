Highlights Arsenal are unlikely to make any signings in this transfer window due to financial constraints and are focusing on strengthening their squad in upcoming windows.

The lack of January business means the club has not addressed their need for a quality striker and will have to rely on their current forwards to improve their attacking output.

Arsenal are, however, optimistic about contract extensions for defenders Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu, highlighting their commitment to retaining key players and building for the future.

Arsenal are not poised to enrich their ranks with any Deadline Day signings with them 'making noise' about being close to financial limits and journalist Paul Brown, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed what type of signing the Gunners are eyeing for the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta has done a superb job in north London since arriving in December 2019 and the Spaniard came so close to securing the club’s first Premier League title since the 2003/04 season. In terms of personnel, the Gunners are still inferior to Manchester City and, with the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations in mind, will be looking to bolster their squad further in upcoming windows – but just not during this current one.

Lack of January business at Emirates Stadium

Like the majority of teams in England’s top tier, Arsenal have endured a quiet mid-season window and will be set to rely on the £207 million spent on summer incomings, per Transfermarkt, such as: Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya. This January looked to be the window in which Arteta and Co. finally addressed their centre forward problems, with neither Gabriel Jesus nor Eddie Nketiah showing the ability to be a free-scoring striker for a title-challenging side.

FFP restrictions have prevented the capital club from bolstering their forward departments, however, despite being linked to an array of different options. Ivan Toney, in particular, was high on the club’s shopping list and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano even revealed to GIVEMESPORT in early January that the Englishman himself was ‘keen’ on the move.

Arsenal forwards - 23/24 attacking output Player Goals Assists Shots per game Bukayo Saka 7 7 2.7 Eddie Nketiah 5 2 1.6 Gabriel Jesus 4 3 2.4 Gabriel Martinelli 4 2 1.8 Leandro Trossard 4 1 1.6 Martin Odegaard 4 3 2.3 All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 01/02/24

Courted as a player worth north of the £100 million mark by Bees boss Thomas Frank, there are only a handful of clubs who have the financial capacity to make such a dent in their kitty – especially in January. That said, Romano has recently spoken to GIVEMESPORT to suggest that Arsenal may still be in line to pull off a last-gasp deal this January. With the deadline looming, the Emirates Stadium-based outfit could spruce into life in the dying embers.

Paul Brown – Arsenal now looking ahead to summer window

On Arsenal’s current lack of transfer activity, Brown made it abundantly clear that the club have come to the decision that no incomings will be sanctioned this window, though he did admit that there would be a ‘little bit of leeway’ if they really stuck their neck out on the line and tabled a big-money offer for one of their top targets.

He also claimed addressing their striker woes with a high-profile move in the summer seems to be the way to go with the club under the impression as then be a much better opportunity to make substantial moves. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said:

“I think Arsenal have made the decision not to sign this window. They keep making noise about being close to the limit on cost control rules. I think there is actually a little bit of leeway there if Arsenal really wanted to push the boat out and they know it, but it doesn't look like they'll do that today. “I think if they'd wanted to sign the kind of big name, high-profile goalscorer who might be able to transform their forward line, they would have done it already by now they wouldn't have left it this late in the window. And I think they have targets they know are more likely to be available in the summer than they are now. So I think it's very unlikely that we see a big incoming Arsenal at the moment.”

Gunners optimistic over extensions for White and Tomiyasu

Despite not entertaining the noise and brining in any new faces this January, Arteta and his backroom staff have still been very busy behind the scenes with talks ongoing with defender duo Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu over new deals in the north of the capital, Romano told GIVEMESPORT recently.

Related Arsenal 'could have an opportunity' to sign Callum Wilson 'in the final hours' Arsenal could be tempted to make a move for Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson in the final hours of the winter transfer window.

After opening talks with White over new terms in November, according to the Evening Standard, the club are still trying to tie the Poole-born star down after he has, thanks to his versatility, emerged as an integral part of Arteta’s plans.

Tomiyasu has also begun new contract talks with his Premier League employers after proving to be a reliable asset, per MailOnline. Since his £17 million move from Bologna in the summer of 2021, the Japan international has accrued 73 appearances for Arsenal and will be keen to continue his journey given his side are on an upwards trajectory.