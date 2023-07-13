Pre-season is upon us and with that comes the usual scrutiny of football fans around the globe as Arsenal goalkeeper, Karl Hein, has just found out.

The Gunners kicked off their pre-season with a game away against Nurenberg in which Hein gifted the home side an equaliser shortly after the hour mark.

With all the time in the world to pick out a pass, the shot-stopper instead played it into the wrong area and gave up possession of the ball.

Playing the pass into a teammate under heavy pressure, the Estonian left himself exposed at the edge of the penalty area.

The opposing player was quick to seize upon the error and win the ball back to then slot home.

Check it out below:

VIDEO: Karl Hein's howler vs Nurnberg

Who is Karl Hein?

Hein is yet to make a competitive appearance for Arsenal's senior team despite being at the club since 2018.

He did spend some time on loan at then Championship side, Reading, in 2022.

The Estonian started his journey to becoming a football player at the age of eight when he signed for JK Loo and he then moved on to Nomme United’s youth setup in 2015.

Arsenal’s academy snapped up the youngster in 2018, with Hein putting pen to paper on his first professional contract one year later.

He featured in a few pre-season games for the Gunners before moving on loan to Reading in 2022 where he made five appearances.

Arsenal held to draw

The Gunners had taken the lead through a Bukayo Saka goal.

The English winger showed a good turn of pace as he cut inside from the right-hand side before unleashing a low drive into the bottom corner.

Saka was the main man for the Gunners last season as they pushed Manchester City all the way in the title race, and he may be on course to do the same again.

Who will Arsenal face in pre-season?

The next opponent for Mikel Arteta’s men will be an MLS All-Stars XI one week from now.

Spanish giants, Barcelona, will be the final friendly game on the 27th of July.

The reason for such a small number of friendlies is the club’s involvement in the Community Shield, in which they will play Manchester City.

Can fans expect more signings at Arsenal?

Supporters of the club have been made to wait for the announcement of imminent arrivals Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

The former is a player signing in a £105 million deal from West Ham, after Arsenal beat City to his signing.

Reports have emerged that West Ham are growing increasingly frustrated with the North London side for delaying the deal.

Business that has already been done include a £65 million transfer to bring Kai Havertz from London rivals, Chelsea.

When the Rice and Timber deals are finally announced, the club will have broken through the £200 million barrier.

Links to other midfielders such as Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo have continued even with Rice’s arrival, meaning their business may not be done yet.

If Thomas Partey exits the club, another midfielder will likely be required, with Granit Xhaka having already left to sign for Bayer Leverkusen.