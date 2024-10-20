Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a swoop for Juventus man, Dusan Vlahovic, and the forward could be available to sign on a cut-price, with talks over a new contract in Italy seemingly "not progressing well", as revealed by Caught Offside.

The Serbian was a primary target for Mikel Arteta a couple of years back in 2022, but the Gunners missed out on his signature to the Old Lady, who paid in the region of £67 million to fund the move. Now, amid the ongoing search for a new number nine at the Emirates, Vlahovic's name has sprung up a few places on the shortlist, given the player's current situation with his Italian club. However, Arsenal are keen to keep their options open, and are still considering a number of alternative strikers as well for a big-money move.

Arsenal Could Sign Vlahovic for a Bargain Price Next Summer

The Serbian is out of contract in 2026

Per the report from Caught Offside, Vlahovic could be available for a cut-price of around £50 million or less, if he is unable to agree on extended terms with Juventus by next summer. With a contract expiring in 2026, the Italian giants face the challenge of convincing the striker to stay amid growing outside interest.

From Arsenal's perspective, a long-time interest in Vlahovic, who has previously been dubbed "extraordinary", is certainly well-documented - the north London club saw a number of approaches turned down in 2022, but they remain impartial to the prospect of reigniting negotiations. The 24-year-old was also reportedly a target last summer, but the interest did not culminate in a formal approach.

Dusan Vlahovic's 2024/25 Serie A Statistics Matches 8 Goals 5 Shots per 90 4.05 Expected goals per 90 0.82 Aeriel duels success rate 52.2%

Instead, the Gunners approached RB Leipzig poacher, Benjamin Sesko instead, who had a release clause of around £55 million in his contract. Ultimately, the Slovenian international chose to stay in Germany, but that has not turned away Arteta and his entourage. Sesko remains on the shortlist, alongside Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, Marcus Thuram​​​​​​​ and Jonathan David as the other names quoted by Caught Offside.

Nonetheless, a new starting striker has been a long-standing priority for Arsenal, who have seemed to have grown past Gabriel Jesus as the primary number nine. The Brazilian scored just four league goals in 27 appearances last term and is evidently not the answer to Arsenal's striker woes.

In the midst of his shortcomings, Kai Havertz has emerged as a viable option for the meantime. He currently stands as the club's top scorer in the league this season, but despite his exceptional efforts, a supplement to the German would not go amiss either, and the Gunners are expected to bolster their strike force in the coming transfer windows.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 20/10/2024