Arsenal are keeping an eye on bringing someone in on the right sided attacking area, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Declan Rice and Kai Havertz have recently made the switch to north London, but now Sheth believes a fresh right-winger could also be on their way.

Arsenal transfer news - right wing

Although Arsenal have Bukayo Saka to occupy that spot for years to come, the club’s return to Champions League - and mid-week action as a result - the need for squad depth has never been higher.

However, the blistering youngster is the only natural attacker in their ranks and will need to strengthen that area before the 2023/24 season commences.

The London-born starlet featured in two FA Cup games, eight in the Europa League, while he featured in all 38 domestic fixtures with just one appearance coming from the bench.

A new signing in this position would allow the Spaniard the luxury of giving Saka a much-needed break on the occasion.

What did Dharmesh Sheth say about Arsenal and the right wing position?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth claimed that the right wing position has been in need of reinforcements for some time now, and they may have their eye on their ideal coup.

He said: “I just think keep an eye on the right-sided attacking area because it’s been a position they’ve wanted to strengthen in the last three transfer window, and they really haven’t managed to do that. I just wonder whether if they can get enough money from the recouping of the sales, who knows, they might have an eye on bringing someone in that position.”

Who could Arsenal sign in the right-wing position?

It has often been Bayer Leverkusen ace Moussa Diaby who has often found himself subject to the Arsenal links, though no formal offer has been lodged.

Florian Plettenburg has claimed that although he is a key player for Xabi Alonso, Arsenal could join the likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United in the race for his signature, which would cost in the region of £69m.

Back in May, 90min reported Raphinha and Ferran Torres were at the forefront of Arsenal’s wide man shortlist and that they attempted to sign the former before he made the switch from Leeds to Barcelona.

All three options boast top-level experience and would be brilliant additions in their own right, though it is Diaby who the Gunners look most likely to snare this window.

What next in the transfer market for Arsenal?

Having come so close to Premier League gold last season, the only direction Arsenal want to go now is up.

Mikel Arteta has done a stellar job of building a young and hungry squad around some of their more seasoned heads, but his side's recent Declan Rice buy, albeit for £105m, is a serious statement of their intent.

Not forgetting Kai Havertz, who joined from city rivals Chelsea for £65m. Now that Jurrien Timber has completed his medical, per Fabrizio Romano, fans of an Arsenal persuasion are certainly looking forward to the season ahead.

Although they have evidently come on leaps and bounds since Arteta was appointed, there are still frailties within the squad to be ironed out, with a lack of depth on the right flank the most worrying.