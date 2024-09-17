Arsenal are among several Premier League clubs closely monitoring former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, according to Football Insider.

Newcastle United and Liverpool are also keeping an eye on the 28-year-old, who has less than 12 months remaining on his current contract with Bayern Munich.

Sane’s future in Germany remains uncertain, although Bayern are reportedly keen to retain the dynamic attacker and have begun negotiations over a new deal.

According to the report, Sane would need to accept a pay cut if he were to remain with the Bundesliga giants beyond next summer. Per Salary Sport, the German international currently earns £280,000 per week.

Arsenal were linked with a move for Sane during the summer transfer window, but ended up signing Raheem Sterling, who joined the Gunners on a season-long loan from London rivals Chelsea.

Sterling, 29, made his first appearance for the Gunners on Sunday, coming on as a substitute in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Sane Linked With Arteta Reunion

Gunners eye former Man City star

If Sane were to join Arsenal next summer, he would reunite with Mikel Arteta – a manager he knows well from their time together at Manchester City.

Speaking about the Spanish manager in April, the 28-year-old winger expressed his appreciation for Arteta, revealing he was "very happy to work" with him in England.

Throughout the summer transfer window, Arsenal were linked with several high-profile signings for the wing, including Sane and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, but ultimately opted for Sterling.

Much like the Chelsea loanee, Sane's potential arrival at the Emirates would bring significant Premier League experience. The German international made 90 appearances in the English top flight during his time at Manchester City, recording 25 goals and 29 assists.

Leroy Sane Bayern Munich Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 27 8 11 Champions League 12 2 2 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0

Despite some minor injury issues, Sane had his best season statistically in the Bundesliga last year, contributing 19 goal involvements in 27 appearances for Bayern, who finished third in the table.

The German giants have started their 2024/25 campaign strongly, maintaining a 100% record so far, with 11 goals scored in their first three games.

Gabriel Praised for Tottenham Show

A ‘monstrous display’

Gabriel Magalhaes was praised for a ‘monstrous’ performance in Arsenal’s 1-0 North London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur by BBC football pundit Troy Deeney.

The Brazilian centre-back’s second-half header secured a narrow victory for Arsenal, and the 26-year-old was lauded by Deeney, who included Gabriel in his Premier League Team of the Week:

“What a monster. Great header for the goal. It was just a monstrous display from Arsenal defensively.”

Gabriel, who moved to the Emirates for £27m in 2020, has now scored 15 goals for the Gunners in the Premier League, with this being his first of the 2024/25 campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side were missing several key players for Sunday’s clash, including captain Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and summer signing Mikel Merino.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-09-24.