Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Emile Smith Rowe, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Englishman, who is valued at £38m by Transfermarkt, has endured a turgid time this campaign following his breakthrough season the year before.

Arsenal transfer news – Emile Smith Rowe

Luckily for Arsenal supporters, The Athletic report that the club aren’t even considering letting their young talent go this summer.

The England international has operated as an attacking midfielder or on the left of a front three, but football.london has claimed he has been used as a deeper midfielder in training recently.

However, there are a host of clubs in the England top-flight eyeing a move for Smith Rowe upon the opening of the window according to talkSPORT.

The report claims that European-securing Aston Villa are front-runners for his signature, with Unai Emery keen to reunite with his former versatile forward.

If he does retain his place in the Arsenal set-up, Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta could be the “perfect mentor” for Smith Rowe.

What did Paul Brown say about Arsenal and Emile Smith Rowe?

Brown has suggested that Smith Rowe is able to integrate back into the starting XI given their Spanish boss is such a big fan of the gifted midfielder.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “And I know that Arsenal rate him very highly, I know Arteta is a big fan and I think he’ll find his spot there. I think he’ll get back in that team and I think he’ll be a very important piece for them next season.”

Does Emile Smith Rowe still have a future at Arsenal?

It would be a very unwise decision from the higher-ups in north London to part ways with the 22-year-old ace.

As previously mentioned, Smith Rowe accrued a low amount of game time this term and was only able to manage 183 minutes across all competitions, as per WhoScored.

His entire game time in the 2022/23 campaign came from 14 appearances from the bench, showing that he has fallen down the pecking order.

The season before, he scored ten 11 goals and provided a further two assists across 37 appearances for the Gunners.

In fairness, Arsenal’s league finish proved that they didn’t really miss Smith-Rowe as much as they believed they would, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli stepping up to the plate.

Keeping hold of Smith Rowe will aid their hopes of rubbing shoulders with the imperious Manchester City for the foreseeable future.

The club’s return to the Champions League will also require both talent and depth if they wish to progress far in Europe, so it makes sense to retain their injury-ridden midfielder.