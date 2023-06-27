Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea forward Kai Havertz are having ‘very positive’ contact, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Spaniard is keen to get the former Champions League winner in as his side return to Europe’s top table in the forthcoming season.

Arsenal transfer news – Kai Havertz

Arsenal have reportedly come to a £65m agreement with Chelsea for the German forward, per The Athletic.

With just two years outstanding on his contract at his current employers, it comes as little surprise that Chelsea are happy to take a £6m hit on the price they swept him up for three years ago.

Bayern Munich – now led by his former manager Thomas Tuchel – are still in the race even if The Gunners remain favourites, according to The Guardian.

Havertz once told Sport Bild: “Bayern are generally a huge club that it’s hard to say no to as a German player, but my personal goal has always been to play abroad at some point. In England or Spain.”

Back in 2020, he snubbed the Bavarian giants to ply his trade in England, and he looks poised to do the same again – just three years later.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Arsenal and Kai Havertz?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano claimed that Havertz was keen to stay in London despite interest from Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich. He also suggested the contact he’s had with Arteta has been in the right direction.

He said: “Bayern were informed about the situation, but he didn’t want to return to the Bundesliga. He wanted to stay in London in the Premier League and try this opportunity at Arsenal. He also feels that the system of Mikel Arteta is something that can really fit into his skills and so the contact between Arteta and Havertz has been very positive.”

What would Kai Havertz bring to Arsenal?

At Chelsea, Havertz never really lived up to expectations - but Arteta is under the impression he will be able to revive his Bayer Leverkusen form, where he racked up 77 G/A in 150 games.

Whereas in west London, he has scored just 32 goals in 139 games, with just seven in the Premier League last season.

His FBref numbers do shine a positive light on his contribution to Chelsea, though, as he played 3.27 progressive passes and took 45.48 touches per 90, with the latter statistic placing him in the top 6% of his positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues.

Something intangible that the Spaniard will be particularly impressed with is his versatility.

Havertz is able to play in any position across the front line, while he is also able to do a job in the No10 or No8 position, though he has primarily been used as a centre-forward.

It was from the centre-forward position where the 24-year-old scored the all-important goal in the 2020/21 Champions League final against the world-beating Manchester City.

Alongside their unforeseen European success in 2021, Havertz also helped his Chelsea side to two other major honours: the FIFA Club World Cup trophy and the UEFA Supercup.

While he may not light up north London with a 20-goal season, the other aspects to his game that Arteta will be hoping to unlock make this a clever signing, especially with Arteta’s track record of developing young talent.