Arsenal ending an almost two-decade wait for a Premier League title this season would change some supporters' opinions on the Kroenkes, journalist Paul Brown claimed to GIVEMESPORT.

Stan Kroenke has been the outright owner of Arsenal since taking control of the club in 2018.

Cruising at the top of the Premier League table, Arsenal sit on the brink of a historic title victory.

The likes of Thierry Henry, Ashley Cole and Sol Campbell were all donning the red and white of Arsenal the last time they lifted the Premier League trophy.

Now, with less than a third of the season to go, Arsenal are within touching distance of their first league win since going invincible in 2003/04.

Almost 20 years have passed since the Gunners were crowned English champions, but a new generation of fresh talent, spearheaded by ex-player Mikel Arteta, has taken the league by storm.

It hasn't been an easy journey for the Arsenal faithful, who had become accustomed to seeing their side compete for league titles year in year out, before being banished to the relative wilderness.

Having failed to finish inside the top four once since legendary boss Arsène Wenger waved goodbye to the Emirates Stadium hot seat, even the prospect of Champions League football returning to north London will excite most Arsenal supporters.

Soundtracking Arsenal's struggles in recent years has been long-running opposition to the Kroenke ownership group, which some fans had claimed was harming the club's progress.

What has Paul Brown said about the Arsenal fans' relationship with the Kroenkes?

When quizzed on how a potential league win could impact the supporters' relationship with the Kroenkes, journalist Brown insisted success this season could cause a sharp shift in opinions.

On the Arsenal owners, Bates said: “You do have to give the Kroenkes some credit for sticking with Arteta and that patience is paying off.

“I don't think they're ever going to completely repair their relationship with the fans. There are some fans who just suspect that the motives there are not quite what they should be, for right or wrong.

“But I do think that if Arsenal were to win the title, it would certainly give the Kroenkes some breathing space and win a lot of fans around to them.”

What next for Arsenal in their hunt for the Premier League title?

With challengers and reigning champions Manchester City not in league action this weekend due to their FA Cup participation, Arsenal will have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points.

The Gunners will achieve such a sizeable margin if they are able to take three points against Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

After that, a favourable run of fixtures against Leeds United, Southampton and West Ham United punctuate most of Arsenal's April.

All before a potentially make-or-break run of games against City, Chelsea, Newcastle and Brighton to come towards the end of the campaign.