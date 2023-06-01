Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney looks like he has played his last game for the Emirates Stadium outfit, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta may sell the full-back to raise funds for new additions to his Gunners squad this summer.

Arsenal transfer news – Kieran Tierney

According to Football Insider, Tierney is to decide on his Arsenal future in the coming weeks, with the Gunners happy to sell the 25-year-old to Newcastle United during the transfer window.

The Chronicle reports that the Magpies were interested in signing the former Celtic man before he eventually moved to the Emirates Stadium for £25m.

And the same publication reveals that it could cost somewhere in the region of £30m as Eddie Howe looks to bolster the left side of his defence.

Arsenal’s £32m deal to sign Manchester City and Ukraine left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko last summer has limited Tierney to a bit part role in Arteta’s squad.

However, Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the £110,000 per-week earner will find it hard to walk away from a club that has shown ambition this season.

And the transfer insider believes that it’s “sad” that Tierney’s career at Arsenal “hasn’t worked out”, with the Gunners also expected to sanction the sale of Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Tierney?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Most of the fuss has been around Granit Xhaka recently, just because he's got a transfer on the cards.

“But I think it looks like we've seen Kieran Tierney for the last time in an Arsenal shirt. Again, it’s a sad one really in terms of that it hasn't worked out.”

Has Tierney been a good signing for Arsenal?

Despite a likely departure this summer, Tierney has generally performed to an excellent standard when called upon since his summer 2019 arrival from Celtic Park.

The 37-cap Scotland international has made 123 appearances for the Gunners, bagging five goals and registering 14 assists on the way to winning an FA Cup and Community Shield title.

However, the Douglas-born star appeared in 23% of available Premier League minutes this term, hinting that he is destined to be back-up to Zinchenko for the long term unless he departs the Emirates this summer.

Therefore, Tierney may back himself to compete with Dan Burn and Matt Targett for a regular spot in Howe’s starting XI next season as the Scotsman debates whether to leave Arsenal in the coming weeks.