Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney wants to leave the Emirates Stadium to play regular football elsewhere, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provides GIVEMESPORT with an exclusive update on a recent offer.

Mikel Arteta aims to build a Gunners squad capable of fighting on all fronts before their return to the Champions League this season.

Arsenal transfer news – Kieran Tierney

Arteta has hinted that Tierney is still part of his plans despite speculation over his future, with interest from the Premier League and abroad becoming apparent this summer.

Asked if the Scotsman still has a place in the squad at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta told the media (via The Metro): “He played the [Community Shield] final, no? A player that plays five days before in the final is part of the plans, for sure.”

According to a report in The Telegraph last week, La Liga outfit Real Sociedad were targeting a loan move with the option to buy Tierney after the 26-year-old fell further down the pecking order after the signing of Jurrien Timber.

The switch abroad could be an attractive prospect for the former Celtic man after the Spanish outfit secured qualification to the Champions League this season, offering the left-back a chance to prove himself on the biggest stage.

However, TEAMtalk understands that sporting director Edu Gaspar would rather sell Tierney outright, with Newcastle United interested in the £30m star.

Tierney, once dubbed a “natural leader” by Arteta, could be thrown back into the thick of the action after Timber suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in last weekend’s 2-1 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Tierney could have an opportunity to stake his claim and become a regular at Arsenal.

But Romano feels that the Scotland international will leave the Gunners by the end of the transfer window.

What has Romano said about Arsenal and Tierney?

Asked if he thinks Tierney will leave Arsenal this summer, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “I think he will because, on the player’s side, they are open to making this move happen. He wants to play, and that's why Arsenal have the same intention.

“Real Sociedad are the club showing the biggest interest because they made a verbal proposal for a loan deal with a buy option. Arsenal asked for an obligation. So, Arsenal want a permanent transfer. For Tierney, they aren’t so keen on a loan transfer. Let's see how the conversation with Real Sociedad will continue.”

What next for Arsenal this summer?

Tierney’s future isn’t the only transfer speculation ongoing at the Emirates Stadium in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal have been interested in Manchester City and Spain centre-back Aymeric Laporte before Al-Nassr swooped for the 29-year-old defender.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed to GMS that Arteta has set his sights on offloading Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Cedric Soares this summer, aiming to balance the Gunners’ books.

And Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal have planned an internal meeting on whether to sign an alternative to Timber following what could be a season-ending injury.