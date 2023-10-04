Highlights Granit Xhaka has had a successful start at Bayer Leverkusen, with the team sitting at the top of the Bundesliga table and Xhaka playing in every game so far.

Xhaka's role at Leverkusen is different from his role at Arsenal, as he now partners with Exequiel Palacios in a solid midfield unit and provides control to the team.

Kieran Tierney had a promising start at Arsenal but struggled with recurring injuries, leading to his loan move to Real Sociedad. Unfortunately, injuries have been a problem for him once again.

Arsenal came ever so close to winning the Premier League in 2022/23, with Mikel Arteta's side topping the table for an incredible 248 days before falling short in the final weeks. Manchester City are a juggernaut of a team which was shown by the fact that Pep Guardiola guided the Citizens to a historic treble after beating the Gunners ot the title.

Despite falling short, the young Arsenal squad can feel very proud of themselves, with many players stepping up their performance levels to fire the North London club back into the Champions League after a six-year absence from Europe's top competition. One of the players to step up dramatically - and somewhat surprisingly - was Granit Xhaka, with the Switzerland international registering his best season at the Emirates.

Kieran Tierney was initially brought into the club as a starter in 2019, although the 26-year-old found himself playing second fiddle to Oleksandr Zinchenko after the left-back's signature from Manchester City in summer 2022. Both Tierney and Xhaka decided to leave the club following the impressive Arsenal campaign.

How is Granit Xhaka getting on since leaving Arsenal?

It came as a massive surprise to not only Arsenal fans, but Premier League fans in general, to see the Swiss midfielder depart the club after such a strong campaign under Arteta. He had spent seven seasons in London after joining from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2016 for a fee in excess of £30 million.

Xhaka managed nine goals and seven assists from midfield in all competitions in his final season in England, but decided to call time on his Premier League journey as the former captain moved back to Germany - this time with Bayer Leverkusen. A fee of £21.4 million was enough to convince the Gunners to sell their leader, although that decision is currently being questioned greatly just weeks into the new season.

Bayer Leverkusen find themselves sitting at the very top of the Bundesliga table only six games into the campaign, and Xhaka has played in every single game for Xabi Alonso's side. The Spanish manager knows a thing or two about operating to a high level in the centre of midfield, and his faith in his new signing speaks volumes of the quality Xhaka possesses.

The role the 32-year-old plays for his new team is different to the box-to-box role he previously played for Arteta as he now partners Exequiel Palacios in an extremely solid and hard-working two man midfield unit. This explains the reason Xhaka is yet to find the back of the net for his new club, although he has managed one assist thus far. He adds a level of control to the team that can only come with experience as he shields the back line brilliantly to allow the wing-backs to get forward at every opportunity.

Was Xhaka a good signing for Arsenal?

Until his final 18 months with Arsenal, Xhaka's signature was seen as divisive among the fan base of the club. Brought in by Arsene Wenger originally, the Swiss player struggled to adapt to the Premier League in a defensive midfield role in a team that wasn't performing to a high level at the time. These struggles continued for the entirety of the time Xhaka spent playing under the iconic French boss, and even the duration of Unai Emery's 18-month spell in the Emirates dug-out.

Tensions between the player and fans reached breaking point in 2019 after the midfielder threw his shirt and captain's armband on the floor following Arsenal fans celebrating his substitution in a game against Crystal Palace. Many believed this would be the end of his Arsenal career, but after a long road to redemption, he was able to leave four years later on very good terms with the supporters.

Granit Xhaka Career Statistics

Club Games Goals Assists Arsenal 297 23 29 Borussia Mönchengladbach 138 8 7 Basel 67 3 7 Bayer Leverkusen 8 0 1

How is Kieran Tierney getting on since leaving Arsenal?

The Scottish left-back was seen as the future in this position for Arsenal when he was signed for from Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. With the nature of the game in Scotland, Tierney joined the Gunners after tasting lots of domestic success in Glasgow. Expectations were that this experience at such a young age would help him grow as a player, and improve further.

Everything started very well for Tierney as he impressed many during his first couple of seasons in England, although his recurring injury issues did go on to hold him back at times. Availability issues ended up being the beginning of his downfall at the Emirates after missing the run-in of the 2021/22 season with Arteta's side hoping to secure Champions League football. The Gunners boss made the decision to bring Zinchenko to the club in order to not only revolutionise the way the entire team played, but to also have a more reliable option at full-back.

A loan move to Real Sociedad was sanctioned for the 2023/24 season despite interest from Premier League sides early in the summer transfer window. This means that his Arsenal career is not officially over, and there could be a return in 12 months' time. The 26-year-old started extremely well in Spain with five appearances in La Liga as well as a single Champions League match. The Scot registered an assist in the league during his opening five games, and contributed towards two clean sheets for his side.

Unfortunately, Tierney's injury woes have come back to haunt him as it was reported by the Daily Mail that the Scottish international could be ruled out until Christmas with a hamstring injury sustained in the recent 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

Has Tierney been a good signing for Arsenal?

Tierney made more than 100 appearances for the Gunners in his four-year stint with the club, with more being within the realm of possibility should he return from his loan spell in Spain. When fit, the defender was a good option at left-back with the ability to get forward and support attacks, as well as being solid going the other way.

For the money he cost, it is fair to say that Tierney has been a good signing for Arsenal, but perhaps just unlucky at the direction Arteta has taken the team in a tactical sense with Zinchenko being a much more natural fit to the inverted full-back role. As a back-up option, the club could do a lot worse than the former Celtic man if he can put his fitness woes behind him.

Kieran Tierney Career Statistics

Club Games Goals Assists Celtic 170 8 37 Arsenal 124 5 14 Real Sociedad 6 0 1

All Statistics Courtesy of Transfermarkt.