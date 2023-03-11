Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney will be “frustrated” with the lack of game time he has been given at the Emirates Stadium this season, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has been the subject of transfer speculation ahead of the summer window.

Arsenal transfer news – Kieran Tierney

According to the Evening Standard, Tierney is tempted by a move to Newcastle United later this year if he continues to struggle for minutes under Mikel Arteta this season.

The Tyneside outfit have been ‘alerted’ to the left-back’s situation, with the £25m signing potentially being sold on a move to the north east if the club firm up their interest.

Football.London reporter Kaya Kaynak has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are now “evolving away” from Tierney following last summer’s addition of Manchester City and Ukraine star Oleksandr Zinchenko.

And O’Rourke believes that the Scotsman is a “top player” and has proved this during his spells with both Celtic and Arsenal.

What has O’Rourke said about Arsenal and Tierney?

O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “On paper, I think he would be a good signing for Newcastle.

“Kieran Tierney is a top player, he's shown that at Celtic and Arsenal.

Maybe he’s not shown it enough at Arsenal due to injury problems, and now he's finding it hard to get into the side with the performances of Zinchenko at left-back, who has become a key man on and off the pitch for Arteta.

“He's a real leader and has been key in this title drive.

“Kieran Tierney, I’m sure he’ll be frustrated.”

How has Tierney performed for Arsenal this season?

There’s no doubt that Tierney will feel an element of disappointment at his lack of Premier League opportunities this season, having been generally used as a backup when Zinchenko is unavailable.

The 35-cap Scotland international has played in just 20% of available minutes in the top flight this season, being unable to provide a goal or assist in 17 appearances so far.

Given his lack of game time, it’s unsurprising to see that the full-back has only been able to achieve an average WhoScored rating of 6.24 for his displays in the Premier League, ranking him as the fourth-lowest-performing-player in Arteta’s squad, indicating that a parting of the ways could be necessary in the summer.

The same stats provider shows that Tierney has made 0.6 tackles and 0.5 interceptions per 90 minutes in the top division, suggesting that he hasn’t been given enough minutes to make any sort of impact in the Gunners’ title challenge.

Therefore, it’s clear to see why Tierney might be frustrated with the way his Arsenal career seems to be heading.