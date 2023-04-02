Arsenal could be 'willing to cash in' on defender Kieran Tierney this summer at the Emirates, journalist Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has been at the Gunners for four years and became an important player at the club since joining from Celtic for £25 million; however, has regularly been snubbed in favour of Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back this season.

Arsenal latest news - Kieran Tierney

Earlier this month, The Telegraph reported that Newcastle United are interested in Tierney and could swoop to land the Scotland international this summer in a deal that could surpass a fee of £30 million.

Eddie Howe is deemed to be a 'long-time admirer' of the Isle of Man-born ace and it is said that bringing a left-back to St James's Park is at the top of his priority list in the off-season, with Arsenal willing to sanction his exit.

More recently, The Herald have claimed that Serie A giants Juventus are keen to offer Tierney an escape route from the Gunners on the continent, while he also has further suitors in the Premier League.

In midweek, the £110,000-a-week star was in action for Scotland on international duty and helped to play a major part in his native country defeating Spain in Euro 2024 qualifying.

What has Dean Jones said about Kieran Tierney?

Journalist Jones thinks that Arsenal would be ready to part ways with Tierney this summer and gain some extra transfer funds to redistribute into strengthening their squad.

Jones told GMS: "I think that if someone was willing to pay up for him, then Arsenal would be willing to cash in. I think you can almost take the example here of what Man City have been able to do in recent years, where they've got very good players that are still allowed to leave to join other Premier League clubs because City feel they can move on without them. I think Arsenal will also get to that stage."

Should Arsenal look to sell Kieran Tierney in the summer?

Unfortunately, Tierney has endured a frustrating 2022/23 campaign at the Emirates and could be set to leave Arsenal in light of his positional counterpart Zinchenko holding down the left-back berth.

This is no slight on Tierney, who has been a more than able deputy in his 28 appearances across all competitions this season, netting once and providing two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

The 25-year-old is a proven winner and could well add a Premier League medal to his lengthy list of 13 major trophies achieved in both Scotland and England come the end of May.

If he does move on to new pastures this summer, there will be no shortage of suitors ready to pounce for his services ahead of 2023/24.