Arsenal are looking to ‘move on’ Kieran Tierney this summer though a key update may prevent a deal from coming to fruition, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Competition for places are high under Mikel Arteta at the moment, which means moving onto pastures new could be on the agenda for the Scot.

Arsenal transfer news – Kieran Tierney

Tierney has fallen way down the pecking order at Arsenal and this is highlighted by his mere 27 appearances in the Premier League last season.

Altogether, the left-back, who currently pockets £110,000 a week, has shown out 124 times for the club across all competitions, but has been touted with a move away this summer after being restricted to a poor number of minutes in 2022/23.

A move to Tyneside could be on the cards as The Telegraph reported that high-flying Newcastle United are keen to acquire him on a loan basis before the window slams shut.

Journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT recently that Celtic, who Tierney has already played 170 games for, have been presented with the opportunity to sign their former ace, while Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph suggested that it would be an ‘unbelievable moment’ if Tierney elects to return to Parkhead.

However, journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that, thanks to the Scotland international’s versatility, he may be given a chance to prove his worth to Arteta and his entourage.

What has Dean Jones said about Kieran Tierney’s future at Arsenal?

When quizzed about Tierney’s future in north London, Jones insisted that his days are numbered, despite no suitors seriously showing an interest.

Although the transfer insider claimed that teams have previously been circling around his signature, it has usually cooled pretty quickly and hence why no club has snapped the defender up yet.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “His time at Arsenal is ticking down but no clubs have seriously come to the table for him at this point. But there’s no spot in the team for him right now at Arsenal, I think that would only really change in the event of an injury crisis, so Arsenal are looking to move him on. But whenever there has been a sniff of interest so far, it’s moved on quite quickly.”

What next for Arsenal?

As well as Tierney, the north Londoners are keen to sell Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Cedric Soares this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

Portuguese publication O Jogo has insisted that Bundesliga duo Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen are looking to sign Tavares this summer, while Villarreal are hoping to snare the out-of-favour Soares, per TEAMtalk.

Both players typically operate in the full-back positions at Arsenal and Arteta may choose at least one of them to stay put considering the news of a long-term injury sustained by summer signing Jurrien Timber.

Meanwhile, at the back end of July, the Evening Standard claimed that Lokonga was poised to leave the Emirates before the transfer deadline.

The report Premier League new boys Burnley were in pole position to sign the wantaway Belgian midfielder, who spent half of last season on loan with Crystal Palace, though nothing has materialised at the time of writing.

Lokonga's stint at his current employers has been less than fruitful as the 23-year-old has played just 29 games for the club while struggling to assert himself into the forefront of Arteta’s plans.