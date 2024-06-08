Highlights Dewsbury-Hall may not fit Arsenal's profile, says Jacobs, despite his impressive stats at Leicester City.

Arsenal are reportedly contemplating whether to look to sign Leicester City ace Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the summer transfer window or not, though in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that he may not be the ‘kind of profile’ they want.

Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard formed a key part of Arsenal’s title push - one which lasted until the final matchday in 2023/24 - but questions arose about who would be the final midfielder heading into next term, with Kai Havertz and Thomas Partey among those being used in the engine room.

In the lead up to the summer transfer window, a host of names have been mooted as the final piece of Mikel Arteta’s puzzle, including Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Premier League-proven star Amadou Onana.

Arsenal Latest: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Face stern competition from Chelsea

In Leicester City’s promotion-securing season, Dewsbury-Hall played a starring role in the engine room. Often alongside the likes of Harry Winks and Wilfried Ndidi, the 25-year-old was his side’s highly energetic man in the middle. He often popped up as a creative outlet, too, scoring 12 goals and notching a further 14 assists - his career-best return.

However, given that Leicester are facing financial challenges of late, they may be forced to sell him for the paltry price of £35 million. That, of course, leaves the door open for interested parties - Arteta and Co included. Despite being previously linked with Manchester United, much of the clamour surrounding the Englishman’s future is about Arsenal’s reported interest.

Dewsbury-Hall's 23/24 League Stats vs Leicester Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 3,645 5th Goals 12 =1st Assists 14 1st Pass success rate (%) 83.8 15th Shots per game 2 =1st Tackles per game 1 =8th Overall rating 7.37 2nd

Earlier this year, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal, in the midst of their Premier League title race, had sent scouts to thoroughly monitor Dewsbury-Hall’s progression as Leicester’s all-action midfield man. According to the Metro, Chelsea manager Maresca - who enjoyed having Dewsbury-Hall as part of his squad in 2023/24 - is eyeing up a move for the man in question with Conor Gallagher’s Stamford Bridge future in doubt.

Jacobs: Dewsbury-Hall May Not Be Arsenal ‘Kind of Profile’

Currently not advanced with Leicester

On the Leicester midfielder, Jacobs insisted that he may not be the ‘kind of profile’ Arsenal are looking for after describing him as a high-octane number eight who excelled in his role of bombing upfield. Insisting there is ‘no indication’ that the Gunners have yet moved to try and advance things with Dewsbury-Hall’s current employers, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall really excelled when bombing forwards as a high-octane number eight under Enzo Maresca, but that may not be the kind of profile in the end that Arsenal go for. And there's no indication yet that they've moved to try and advance things with Leicester City.”

Belgian on their midfield shortlist

As touched upon, Arsenal are in the market for another midfielder - and given that Dewsbury-Hall, by Jacobs’ omission, may not be suited to what Arteta is trying to build on in north London, Everton’s Onana has been made contact with. A shining light in Everton’s topsy-turvy campaign, the imposing Belgian has piqued the interest of many clubs around England and Europe - and will take to the European stage with Belgium this summer to showcase his ability.

It’s inevitable that Onana’s career-defining move is just around the corner - and with the Toffees initially forking out just £33 million, the fact that Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are all sniffing around his signature means Sean Dyche and Co are in line for a hefty financial boost.