Highlights Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in 14 years.

The Gunners overcame a one-goal deficit to turn things around and beat FC Porto in a penalty shootout at the Emirates.

David Raya played the hero for his side, making two huge saves in the shootout to send Arsenal through.

David Raya played the hero as Arsenal progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals after they beat FC Porto in a penalty shootout on Tuesday night. Trailing 1-0 after the first leg, the Gunners had their work cut out for them, but managed to turn things around after Leandro Trossard scored a fine goal in the first half. They then went on to beat the Portuguese side 4-2 in a penalty shootout after they couldn't be separated throughout the rest of the game.

After they lost the first leg 1-0 due to a 94th-minute screamer from Galeno, Mikel Arteta's side came into the game determined, and that showed early when they conjured up a barrage of chances early on, looking to erase the deficit. They eventually did so, just before halftime, but had to wait until extra time to kill the game off.

They'll move on to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in 14 years, last doing so during the 2009/10 campaign. Considering how deflated the side was after the first leg, they showed a great mentality, turning things around at the Emirates.

Arsenal Levelled Things in the First Half

They Couldn't Get a Second and Extra Time was Needed

Heading into the game trailing Porto 1-0 already, Arsenal were determined to claw things back and level things up. They conjured up several really strong chances in the first half, and if it wasn't for a clever header from former Real Madrid man Pepe, Kai Havertz might have opened the scoring for the Gunners.

As it was, they did break the deadlock not too long afterwards. After Martin Odegaard picked the ball up on the edge of the Porto area, he showed tremendous skill and vision, spotting Trossard's run into the box, before somehow threading the ball past four defenders to set his teammate up. The former Brighton & Hove Albion man didn't let him down either, pulling off a fine finish to fire the ball past Diogo Costa and level things up.

Try as they might, Arsenal couldn't score a second throughout the rest of the game, and the aggregate score was all squared at 1-1 when the 90 minutes wrapped up.

Neither Team Could Take Advantage of Extra Time

David Raya Sent Arsenal Through With a Heroic Penalty Shootout Performance

With things level at full-time, extra time was needed, but neither team could get their noses ahead in the extra 30 minutes, so it all came down to a penalty shootout. Arsenal have been splendid from the penalty spot under Arteta and had lost just one in their previous four shootouts under the Spaniard.

After the first three penalties were all smashed home, Raya stepped up and made a hero of himself, turning Wendell's spot kick onto the left post. He then saved Galeno's penalty too, sending his side through to the quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years. It was a heroic display from the Spaniard, and the Gunners earned their place in the next round.