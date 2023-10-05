Highlights Arsenal's last Premier League victory over Manchester City was in 2015, highlighting the challenge they face in their upcoming match against them.

Former players such as Petr Čech, Mathieu Flamini, Olivier Giroud, and others have all experienced significant changes in their careers since the victory.

Many of the former Arsenal stars have retired but some are still active, playing different football clubs across the globe

It's early days yet but the Premier League title race is ever so slightly beginning to heat up. Manchester City had looked imperious with six wins from six until they became unstuck away at Wolves last weekend, losing 2-1. Liverpool also tasted defeat for the first time this term when they lost to Spurs 2-1 in that most dramatic of matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

As a result, only Arsenal and their North London rivals remain unbeaten in the league so far. The Gunners, however, face a tough task of maintaining that record when they host Pep Guardiola and co this Sunday at the Emirates. After all, they've not beaten City in the Premier League since way back in December 2015. Mikel Arteta and co did get a win against the Cityzens in the Community Shield this summer, but that was only on penalties after a draw. Apart from that, the only other time the Spaniard has managed a result against the Manchester outfit came in 2020 in the FA Cup.

It was on 21st December 2015 that the Gunners last beat City, winning 2-1 at the Emirates thanks to goals from Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud, despite Yaya Toure's consolation. Incidentally, Arsenal also won the game before that away at the Etihad 2-0. However, since the most recent victory, the two teams have met 15 times in the Premier League with Man City winning 13 of those matches and drawing the other two.

With that in mind, a win would be huge for Arteta's side this weekend. Before then, we've decided to go through the starting XI from that 2-1 win – now almost eight years ago. It's safe to say a lot has changed since then!

Goalkeeper - Petr Čech

The Czech goalkeeper is best remembered for his time with Chelsea but did spend the twilight years of his career at Arsenal before retiring in 2019. He played 139 times for the Gunners, keeping just 54 clean sheets in that time. Not quite as impressive as the 228 he kept for the Blues in 494 outings.

Since hanging up his gloves, he has revealed his love for another sport. Indeed, he still plays for National Ice Hockey League Division 1 side Oxford City Stars after spells with side Guildford Phoenix and Chelmsford Chieftains. He also returned to former club Chelsea as a technical and performance advisor soon after retirement but left in 2022 after Todd Boehly took over.

Left-back - Nacho Monreal

In an era of unreliable defenders, Monreal was one of the more consistent fullbacks of the latter Arsène Wenger era, often viewed as an unsung hero amongst the fanbase. The Spaniard played 251 times for Arsenal, winning three FA Cups before leaving in 2019.

He then spent three years back in his home nation with Real Sociedad before retiring in 2022 aged 36 due to a knee issue. It remains to be seen what direction his career will take post-football but he'll no doubt always be welcome back at the Emirates.

Centre-back - Per Mertesacker

Mertesacker was signed on deadline day for the 2011 summer transfer window, in what was referred to as a desperate trolley dash at the time, as it came in the aftermath of the 8-2 thrashing against Manchester United. However, the German's arrival – alongside Mikel Arteta, no less – turned out to be a brilliant bit of business in both the short and long term.

The tall defender slotted into the backline immediately and went on to become a captain, making 221 appearances for the club as he helped them win three FA Cups. He retired in 2018 and became the manager of the prestigious Arsenal Academy soon after, where he remains to this day having impressed many since taking charge.

Centre-back - Laurent Koscielny

Koscielny would have a strong case for being the best defender of the Emirates era as he steadily won over fans after a slow start to life in North London. He had an impressive ability to read the game and beat opponents to the ball with his blend of anticipation and speed.

The Frenchman formed a great partnership with Mertesacker and also became a club captain. However, an ACL injury cost him his spot in France's 2018 World Cup squad – which seemed to leave the defender bitter. A year later, with 12 months still left on his contract, Koscielny left the club in controversial fashion as he refused to take part in the Arsenal pre-season tour of the United States in order to force a move to Bordeaux. He got that wish and played in France until retiring in 2022.

Right-back - Héctor Bellerín

With his electric pace and Spanish-cockney accent, Bellerín emerged from the Arsenal academy and quickly became a fan favourite at the Emirates. He was named in the 2015/16 PFA Team of the Year and looked as though he would develop into one of the best right-backs in the world.

Unfortunately, however, the fullback suffered an ACL injury in 2019 and was never quite the same again – losing both his speed and confidence. He was eventually loaned out to Real Betis before moving to Barcelona. After a short spell in Portugal with Sporting CP, the 28-year-old rejoined childhood club Betis in 2023.

Centre-mid - Mathieu Flamini

Flamini originally played for Arsenal between 2004 and 2008 as part of the generation of players who made the transition from Highbury to the Emirates. He rejoined the club five years later in 2013, and spent three more seasons in North London for a total of 246 appearances across the two spells.

He has perhaps the most interesting post-football career of any player on this list. Indeed, before retiring in 2019 he co-founded GF Biochemicals, one of the world's leading companies in creating a greener future. The business is so successful, he is now the second richest footballer on the planet with an estimated net worth of £8.5bn, via ECOCNN. That's more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He also launched the Unity Performance Lab with Mesut Özil – a digital health, fitness and lifestyle space.

Centre-mid - Aaron Ramsey

In 2015, Ramsey was very much a key figure in this Arsenal team and he played the full 90 in the middle of the park against Man City. The Welshman is one of the more iconic players to have represented the club over the past few decades, and will forever be fondly remembered for having scored two winners in two separate FA Cup finals.

After 11 years in North London, he moved to Italy with Juventus in 2019 but things didn't go well for the Welshman there. He spent time with Rangers and Nice before returning to boyhood club Cardiff this summer. With three goals in six Championship games this season, the 32-year-old finally looks to have found a suitable team for the first time since leaving Arsenal.

Centre-mid - Mesut Özil

The mercurial German was still at his peak in 2015 and showed his quality against Man City by claiming two assists – although both were fairly routine passes by his own lofty standards. In that season alone, he actually picked up 19 Premier League assists which is just one short of the record (20) set by Theirry Henry in 2002/03 and matched by Kevin De Bruyne in 2019/20.

Özil's career went on a downward trajectory from here, though, and he left the club in 2021 with the Gunners terminating his contract six months early. He signed for Fenerbahçe and later played with İstanbul Başakşehir before hanging up his boots in 2023. He has a number of business ventures, including his own M10 streetwear firm, an esports team and his own chain of coffee shops. He also jointly runs the aforementioned Unity Health supplements laboratory with Flamini.

Left-wing - Theo Walcott

The speedy winger got his name on the scoresheet against City, curling in a brilliant effort to open the scoring after 33 minutes. That would be just one of five Premier League goals netted that season, highlighting his diminishing importance within the team.

Indeed, Walcott would leave a few years later in January 2018, having scored 108 goals and provided 80 assists for the Gunners in all competitions. He joined Everton and then ended up at Southampton, and finished his career where he started it by retiring as a Saints player in 2023. He now sometimes works as a TV pundit with Sky Sports.

Striker - Olivier Giroud

Giroud spent six years with Arsenal, often frustrating many fans with his lack of a clinical touch but did find the back of the net on this occasion as he made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time. Ironically enough, his most consistent years seemed to come after leaving North London.

Indeed, he joined Chelsea in 2018 and actually scored against the Gunners in the final as the Blues won the Europa League. Having also won the Champions League and the FA Cup, before tasting more success after moving to AC Milan and winning Serie A. He still plays for the Italian giants and is the all-time top goalscorer from the French national team.

Olivier Giroud Games Goals Assists Arsenal 253 105 41 Chelsea 119 39 14 AC Milan 94 36 14

Right-wing - Joel Campbell

Campbell is probably the name most fans will be least familiar with on this list and he had a pretty unremarkable Arsenal career. Indeed, the Costa Rican played just 40 times for the Gunners, scoring only four goals but hung around in North London for seven years – albeit spending most of that time away from the club, with six different loans.

He left in 2018 and spent a few years with Italian outfit Frosinone, where he was, of course, loaned to Leon in Mexico. He later joined them permanently but now plays back in his native Costa Rice with Alajuelense. Still only 31, there is still time for Campbell to add to the nine loan spells he's had across the span of his career so far.