Arsenal star Reiss Nelson will be viewing his match-winning performance against Bournemouth as a 'turning point for his career' at the Emirates Stadium, Evening Standard journalist Simon Collings has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners are still in pole position to claim the Premier League title and that is, in no small part, down to their academy product as he bagged a last-gasp winner last weekend.

Arsenal transfer news - Reiss Nelson

According to MailOnline, Arsenal are confident that they will succeed in their bid to tie Nelson down to a new contract after opening talks.

The report suggests the Gunners are optimistic that the 23-year-old wants to remain with his boyhood club and there is increasing hope that the intention from all parties is to agree fresh terms.

Nelson entered the final six months of his £38,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year and a queue of suitors are assembling amid the uncertainty over his long-term future.

The winger has already received offers from clubs in France, Germany and Italy, while Brentford, Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Burnley, Everton and Southampton also hold an interest.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Ligue 1 outfit Nice are further admirers monitoring Nelson's situation ahead of potentially looking to pounce in the summer.

What has Simon Collings said about Nelson?

Collings believes Nelson will be seeing his goal against Bournemouth, which could prove pivotal in the title race, as a significant moment in his career.

The journalist feels the former England under-21 international will be hopeful of being handed more regular game-time by Arteta between now and the end of the season.

When asked about whether it could be a defining moment in Nelson's Arsenal career, Collings told GIVEMESPORT: "It's just never really clicked, but who knows? I think stranger things have happened with players.

"If he gets a little run in the next two or three weeks, he'll certainly try and view it as a turning point for his career."

Should Arsenal prioritise handing Nelson a new contract?

Nelson showed that he has plenty of talent and was handed an 8.4 match rating by WhoScored as he fired home the winner and grabbed an assist in Arsenal's comeback victory over Bournemouth last weekend.

No other players on the Emirates Stadium pitch were able to surpass the figure picked up by the wide-man, who is approaching 60 appearances for the Gunners.

Nelson has regularly taken opportunities presented to him, with Sofascore data showing he boasted 89 per cent pass accuracy and made two key passes as he grabbed a brace and an assist in the 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest last October.

Although Nelson is rarely selected in the starting line-up by Arteta, Daily Express reporter Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that last Saturday's hero 'could be a big player' if he commits his long-term future to Arsenal, so the Gunners should do all they can to reach an agreement.