Arsenal star Ben White has been 'influential' in the Emirates Stadium giants gunning for the Premier League title, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are currently ahead of reigning champions Manchester City as Mikel Arteta's side look to get their hands on English football's top prize.

Arsenal latest news - Ben White

WhoScored handed White a 7.4 match rating when he came off the bench and scored a crucial equaliser as Arsenal sealed a last-gasp comeback win over Bournemouth last weekend.

The England international claimed the Gunners' hard work over the course of the campaign means they deserved to seal all three points and ensure Manchester City did not close the gap at the Premier League's summit.

White was at the centre of a controversial moment during the Emirates Stadium encounter as Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto appeared to punch him in the back, only for VAR to overlook the incident and no further action to be taken.

The 25-year-old was then spotted celebrating in front of the Cherries' custodian after Reiss Nelson fired home the winner in the dying seconds.

White has been on Arsenal's books since completing a £50million switch from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2021.

What has Dean Jones said about White?

Jones believes White has been as important as attacking stars Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as Arsenal look to end their long wait for a Premier League title.

The journalist feels the former Leeds United loanee has been an unsung hero and played a pivotal role in making the Gunners difficult for opponents to break down.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Honestly, I think you could put him up there with Odegaard. He's been as influential and as important as anybody else among those star names.

"Yes, the likes of Saka and Martinelli constantly get the headlines, but he is doing a job that doesn't get spotlighted as frequently."

How has White performed this season?

Sofascore data highlights that White has averaged 1.9 clearances, 1.7 tackles and a pass success rate of 86 per cent per outing since the Premier League campaign got underway.

With figures like that, it is abundantly clear that the £120,000-per-week man has been key in Arsenal having a mean defensive record.

In fact, heading into the weekend, Newcastle United were the only side to have conceded fewer top flight goals than the north Londoners this season.

It is worth remembering that White, a centre-half by trade, has played the majority of the season away from his favoured position as Arteta has deployed him in the right-back slot close to 30 times.

He has contributed in the final third of the pitch, racking up a goal and two assists, so deserves huge amounts of credit if Arsenal are crowned the Premier League champions.