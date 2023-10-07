Highlights Arsenal creative midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has found himself in a testing situation during the early stages of the season.

West Ham United have set their sights on potentially offering the three-cap England international a route out of the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are seeking up to £60million for their academy graduate after Chelsea were also admirers during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe has found himself in a 'really difficult situation' as transfer insider Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with a major update over his Emirates Stadium future.

The Gunners' academy graduate has failed to work his way into the forefront of boss Mikel Arteta's plans during the early stages of the campaign.

Arsenal transfer news - Emile Smith Rowe

Smith Rowe could be offered a route out of Arsenal by a London rival in the coming months as, according to TEAMtalk, West Ham United hold an interest and would be keen to strike a deal if the opportunity presents itself.

But the Hammers will have to shatter their transfer record if they want to acquire the creative midfielder as the report suggests the Gunners value him at £60million after Mason Mount, who they see as being of a similar standard, joined Manchester United for the same amount during the summer.

It is unlikely that West Ham will be willing to reach that figure, with their current highest outlay being £51million for Lucas Paqueta, but Smith Rowe's lack of action could result in David Moyes' side entering negotiations and attempting to lower his price tag.

The door could open for last season's Europa Conference League winners to make their move for the three-cap England international when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year as Arsenal and their fan favourite may see it as the right time to part ways.

West Ham and Chelsea explored the possibility of reaching an agreement before the summer's September 1 deadline, only for Smith Rowe to remain on Arsenal's books, but he is understood to be weighing up his options after growing frustrated at a lack of regular game time.

Respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta has reassured the 23-year-old that he is still seen as a big part of the club, despite failing to break into the Gunners' best XI, and his current employers are not keen to cash in on him despite garnering interest.

Emile Smith Rowe's Arsenal career in numbers Appearances 102 Goals 18 Assists 11 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Smith Rowe may need to leave Arsenal to 'salvage career' - Dean Jones

Jones understands that Smith Rowe has reached a testing period of his career, having been restricted to just 135 minutes of action since the season got underway in August.

But the reputable journalist feels the Arsenal No.10 has until January to prove he has a future at the Emirates Stadium instead of needing to move onto pastures new in order to rediscover his best form.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's a really difficult situation. We saw him at the end of the Bournemouth game, and he's clearly finding this difficult, emotionally, to manage. But he is getting minutes and has come on in both Champions League matches, so it shows that there is still hope for him to have a say in Arsenal's season and for this to remain part of his career path as we move forward. "He's got 18 games, between now and January, to prove that he's worth keeping around and to prove himself to Arsenal. Obviously, the closer we get towards January, doubts might be raised about whether he can remain at the club or he needs a move to salvage his own career and get his confidence and form back. But 18 matches is a long time for Emile Smith Rowe."

Will Smith Rowe leave in January?

Arsenal find themselves in a strong negotiating position and are not necessarily under pressure to sanction Smith Rowe's departure as, according to Spotrac, his £40,000-per-week contract still has more than two-and-a-half years left to run.

But with the £65million summer addition of Kai Havertz pushing him further down the pecking order, it could make business sense for the Gunners to cash in if an offer which meets their expectations is lodged during the upcoming transfer window.

Injuries have caused havoc since Smith Rowe first broke into the first-team picture at Arsenal, with him missing close to 70 matches due to varying issues, and that has resulted in Arteta needing to draft in a number of fresh faces.

The former RB Leipzig loanee is still seeking his first Premier League start of the campaign, highlighting that he is not in the forefront of the Spanish tactician's plans, and a mid-season exit could be on the cards if his involvement does not increase over the course of the coming weeks.