The Brazilian came off the bench and found the back of the net via a Nathan Ake deflection to secure a valuable three points ahead of the international break.

Martinelli had missed Arsenal's last two Premier League fixtures after suffering a hamstring injury against Everton last month.

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli 'looks like a steal' and could become a 'top tier talent' at the Emirates Stadium after journalist Paul Brown has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on the Brazilian's future.

The winger came off the bench to bag a late winner as Mikel Arteta's Gunners put down a marker by beating reigning Premier League champions Manchester City last weekend.

Arteta has admitted that Martinelli ignored advice from Arsenal's medical team to make himself available for the clash with Manchester City, according to the Mirror, and his decision could turn out to be vital in the north Londoners' quest for the title.

The 22-year-old, who missed the Premier League meetings with Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth after being forced onto the sidelines, replaced Leandro Trossard at half-time and sparked wild celebrations in the Emirates Stadium stands as his long-range strike deflected off Nathan Ake and into the back of the net in the final stages of the contest.

It allowed Martinelli to chalk up his first goal of the campaign and come back into the fray with a bang after being unable to feature since sustaining a hamstring injury during Arsenal's narrow win over Everton last month.

The South American reacted to his productive return by claiming the victory over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City has strengthened belief that the Gunners can be crowned this season's Premier League champions.

Martinelli has been on Arsenal's books since sealing a £6million switch from Brazilian side Ituano four years ago, and he has gone on to become a key member of Arteta's squad.

Gabriel Martinelli's statistics vs Manchester City Match rating 7.6 Goals 1 Shots on target 2 Successful dribble attempts 1 Pass accuracy percentage 86 Key passes 1 Ground duels won 2 Aerial duels won 1 Clearances 1 All statistics according to Sofascore

'Explosive' Martinelli could reach top with Arsenal - Paul Brown

Brown believes Arsenal's decision to take a chance on a teenage Martinelli has proven to be a masterstroke, with him gradually improving and becoming one of the Premier League's bargain buys.

The respected journalist feels the Gunners' No.11 has the potential to write his name into the capital club's history books if his levels of consistency go up a notch.

When asked how Arsenal will look back on acquiring Martinelli for just £6million, Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"It looks like a steal, doesn't it? They had to take a chance on him because he was very young at the time. Nobody knew whether he'd be ready or he would ever make it as a Premier League footballer, but he has slowly grown and looks really explosive. "I think he could go on to be a really top tier talent for Arsenal. I've been saying for a while that I think he's had a breakthrough season. I think he just needs to find a bit more consistency."

How much is Martinelli worth now?

Martinelli has gone on to score 34 goals and provide a further 21 assists for his teammates, according to Transfermarkt, as he has made 137 appearances since breaking into the first-team picture at Arsenal.

Those figures highlight that the seven-cap Brazil international, who is on a contract worth £180,000-per-week at the Emirates Stadium, is now worth significantly more than the £6million his current employers paid in 2019.

Respected journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT that Martinelli is worth up to £90million after establishing himself as one of the best cut-price signings Arsenal and the Premier League have ever seen.

But the CIES Football Observatory value the wide-man at an even more lucrative sum, pricing him up at close to £130million, emphasising that he has proven to be a bargain addition to the north Londoners' squad.

With that being the case, it comes as little surprise that Arsenal rewarded him with a new long-term deal earlier this year, which allowed him to more than double his previous salary.

