Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale 'must be knocking on the door' for a recall to Mikel Arteta's starting line-up after a key development at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The goalkeeper has felt the effects of the Gunners dipping into the transfer market as David Raya's loan move from Brentford, which could be made permanent for £27million next summer, has resulted in him falling down the pecking order.

It has come as a major blow for Ramsdale, who had made the position his own for extensive periods since sealing a £30million switch from Sheffield United two years ago.

Ramsdale could look to quit Arsenal

Ramsdale may ask to leave Arsenal when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year, according to TEAMtalk, after becoming increasingly worried that his lack of minutes on the pitch could result in missing out on being included in the England squad for Euro 2024.

The report suggests the Gunners would rather sell the 25-year-old, who was only handed a 4/10 match rating by Goal as he was unable to stop his current employers being eliminated from the Carabao Cup thanks to a heavy defeat at the hands of West Ham United last week, but a short-term loan could also be negotiated if it is right for all parties.

Arsenal's preference is to sanction Ramsdale's exit next summer despite the former Bournemouth shot-stopper making it clear that he is unhappy after being made to play second-fiddle to Raya and wanting to keep his career on track during a crucial stage in his development.

Aaron Ramsdale's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Clean sheets Goals conceded Arsenal 85 31 95 Sheffield United 46 8 72 Bournemouth 37 5 62 AFC Wimbledon 23 7 31 Chesterfield 19 2 33 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gunners boss Arteta will do everything he can to keep the outcast at the Emirates Stadium until the end of the campaign, and it is unlikely that Ramsdale will 'throw the toys out of the pram' if he does not get his way.

It appears that a move to London rivals Chelsea is not on the cards as negotiations have failed to take place due to the Blues focusing on bolstering other positions midway through the season.

Although Ramsdale's lack of regular game time has resulted in reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich monitoring his situation, Arsenal are in a strong negotiating position due to committing his long-term future to the capital club by penning fresh terms earlier this year.

The custodian doubled his salary to £120,000-per-week by signing on the dotted line, meaning Arsenal are expected to slap a healthy price tag on Ramsdale ahead of suitors potentially attempting to test their resolve.

Brown believes Ramsdale is closing in on regaining his place between the sticks as Raya has made a number of mistakes during the early stages of his Arsenal career.

The reputable journalist feels the fan favourite will have continued training at a high level in a bid to catch Arteta's eye.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"Ramsdale must be knocking on the door. I've said consistently that I think Raya is the better goalkeeper, but there isn't a lot between them. If Raya continues to make errors in games, it's not going to be long before Arteta brings Ramsdale back into the mix. "I'm sure he is chomping at the bit to play. I'm pretty sure that he is showing his best in training to try and get back into the team. "The two goalkeepers actually seem fairly close. They're quite friendly with each other and it doesn't seem to be a rivalry that's toxic or anything like that. I do believe that Ramsdale will be knocking on the door and that we might see him in the team before long."

White preparing to secure significant pay hike

Arsenal have progressed in discussions over a new contract with Ben White, according to Football Insider, and he is set to become one of the north Londoners' top earners if he chooses to commit his future to the Gunners by signing on the dotted line.

The report suggests the 26-year-old, who racked up his 100th appearance for the club during their narrow defeat to Newcastle United last weekend, is expected to put pen-to-paper in the coming months after the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have also reached an agreement over fresh terms this year.

Arsenal have upped the ante in their bid to tie White down to a new contract despite his current deal, which allows him to pocket £120,000-per-week, not being due to expire until the summer of 2026.

The development comes after reliable journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the England international is preparing to secure a significant wage increase as Arteta aims to reward some of his key men and ensure there is no disharmony within the dressing room.

Having joined Arsenal in a £50million switch from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021, White has gone on to make the right-back position his own despite initially heading to the capital as a centre-half.