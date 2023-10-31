Highlights Aaron Ramsdale is keen to secure regular game time after seeing himself fall down the pecking order at Arsenal following David Raya's arrival.

The goalkeeper is fearful of missing out on a place in England's Euro 2024 squad after being overlooked by boss Mikel Arteta in recent weeks.

Ramsdale's lack of involvement has resulted in a Premier League rival and European giant circling ahead of the transfer window reopening.

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale will be 'rubbing his hands' after David Raya has made a number of mistakes in recent weeks, but journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT whether the Emirates Stadium fan favourite could push to secure a move when the transfer window reopens.

Having already spent big during the summer, with Declan Rice shattering the Gunners' club-record fee by sealing a £105million switch from West Ham United, boss Mikel Arteta made the eye-catching decision to bolster his goalkeeping department by signing Brentford's Raya on an initial loan deal which could be turned permanent for £27million at the end of the season.

The Spaniard has wasted no time in dislodging Ramsdale as Arsenal's first-choice shot-stopper, with him starting each of the last six Premier League fixtures and failing to miss a single minute of the Champions League group stage.

Ramsdale unhappiness leads to suitors circling

Arsenal could sanction Ramsdale's exit next summer, according to Football Insider, after he has made it clear that he is eager to move elsewhere in order to secure regular action due to being left unhappy by Arteta's decision to move Raya to the top of the pecking order.

The 25-year-old, who has been limited to just six appearances since the campaign got underway, wants to stake a claim for a place in England's Euro 2024 squad and is aware that he may need to embark on a fresh challenge as he aims to keep his career on track during a crucial stage in his development.

Although Ramsdale's lack of game time has resulted in the likes of reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and London rivals Chelsea monitoring his situation, it is understood that Arteta will not entertain offloading the former Bournemouth man during the January window.

Aaron Ramsdale's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Clean sheets Goals conceded Arsenal 84 31 92 Sheffield United 46 8 72 Bournemouth 37 5 62 AFC Wimbledon 23 7 31 Chesterfield 19 2 33 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

But Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that being restricted to opportunities in cup competitions may not be enough to satisfy the custodian as he aims to put pressure on England No.1 Jordan Pickford.

In fact, being forced to spend extensive periods on the bench has led to Ramsdale admitting he is fearful of missing out on the Three Lions' Euro 2024 squad, with him wanting to compete for a regular starting berth at international level and not 'fall by the wayside'.

But his lack of action has come just a matter of months after committing his long-term future to Arsenal by penning fresh terms, with the new contract allowing him to double his salary to £120,000-per-week.

That has put the north Londoners in a strong negotiating position ahead of suitors potentially looking to pounce, resulting in the Gunners being expected to slap a healthy price tag on Ramsdale.

Brown understands that Arsenal are looking to keep Ramsdale on board and, having seen Raya fail to put in faultless performances since heading to the Emirates Stadium, there is a possibility of him regaining the No.1 jersey.

But the respected journalist believes the Gunners would not stand in the ex-Sheffield United man's way if he asks to move onto pastures new after growing frustrated at his first lengthy spell out of the reckoning since a £30million switch two years ago.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"Nobody at Arsenal is trying to sell Aaron Ramsdale. Nobody wants him to leave and Arteta wants him in the squad. He has got every chance of winning back that No.1 shirt at some point. "However, he does want to try and get in the England team and oust Jordan Pickford as England's No.1. He can't do that while he is on the bench, so I do think that if he isn't playing much by January, things might come to a head and he'll have a decision to make. "If Aaron Ramsdale was to go to Mikel Arteta and say, 'I'm not playing enough. It's costing me the chance to put pressure on the England No.1 and I need to move', I suspect Arsenal probably wouldn't stand in his way. "We're not at that stage yet, and I don't think that he is anywhere near making that kind of decision. I think he believes he can still get into this team, and there's every reason to think that he can because David Raya has made some mistakes recently. "He's probably rubbing his hands thinking he is going to get a chance at some point, so we'll just have to see. But if Ramsdale was to ask to leave Arsenal, I think they probably would decide to sell. It will be up to him."

£45m Arsenal star being eyed by Serie A giants

Thomas Partey has been pinpointed as a loan target by Juventus, according to the Mirror, as they seek a replacement for Paul Pogba ahead of an expected long-term suspension for testing positive for using a banned substance.

It is understood that the Ghana international is keen to leave Arsenal, which has led to the Serie A side exploring the possibility of negotiating a temporary deal which could eventually be made permanent.

Reputable reporter Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners were open to selling Partey during the summer transfer window, with offers being entertained due to him no longer being viewed as a key component in Arteta's future plans.

The defensive midfielder has been on the north Londoners' books since the £45million release clause written into his Atletico Madrid contract was activated three years ago, but Rice's arrival has had an impact on his game time.

