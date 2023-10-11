Highlights Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has earned the backing of boss Mikel Arteta despite coming in for criticism thanks to his performance against Manchester City.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes Aaron Ramsdale would have been dropped by the Gunners' chief if he had put in a similar display.

Raya has started each of the north Londoners' last four Premier League fixtures, along with both Champions League group stage clashes, since his summer arrival.

Arsenal star David Raya set off 'alarm bells' with his performance against Manchester City, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether to expect Emirates Stadium favourite Aaron Ramsdale to come into the starting line-up after the international break.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners put down a marker as they go in pursuit of the Premier League title as they beat the reigning champions thanks to a deflected strike from Gabriel Martinelli last weekend, but summer arrival Raya was not at his best.

Arsenal latest news - David Raya

Arsenal chief Arteta leaped to Raya's defence when he was interviewed by Sky Sports, via the Mirror, after he came in for criticism for his performance against Manchester City.

The Spanish tactician insisted the goalkeeper, whose £3million loan move from Brentford can be turned into a permanent agreement for £27million at the end of the campaign, played with courage as he kept a clean sheet against Pep Guardiola's side.

But Sky Sports co-commentator Gary Neville claimed Raya was 'all over the place' and 'really shaky' during the early exchanges of the Premier League contest, which saw fellow summer arrival Declan Rice clear a Josko Gvardiol effort off the line when the Arsenal shot-stopper was caught in no man's land as he attempted to gather a cross.

The 28-year-old has now gone into the international break having started each of the Gunners' last four top flight fixtures, along with both Champions League group stage clashes against PSV Eindhoven, after leapfrogging fellow goalkeeper Ramsdale in the pecking order.

Although Arteta revealed he will rotate his goalkeepers if they are not performing at their best, with him even being willing to make in-game alterations after previously refusing to do so when the man between the sticks has struggled, he showed no signs of considering hauling Raya off last weekend.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the north Londoners' boss was not genuine when he made those remarks, insisting that the former Blackburn Rovers man will remain the trusted figure between the posts instead of Ramsdale.

David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season David Raya Aaron Ramsdale Goals against 0.50 1.00 Saves 1.25 1.25 Save percentage 71.4 55.6 Clean sheet percentage 75.0 25.0 Passes completed 36.3 23.8 All statistics according to FBref

Arteta would drop Ramsdale if he performed like Raya vs Man City - Dean Jones

Jones believes Arteta would not have hesitated in dropping Ramsdale from the starting line-up if he had made the number of errors Raya did during the narrow win over Manchester City.

The reputable reporter feels the decision to leave the Brentford loanee on the pitch emphasised that he is Arsenal's first-choice custodian.

When asked for his views on Raya's performance against Manchester City, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"They've got a goalkeeper sat in the stands in Ramsdale - a guy that Arteta says is part of a rotation. If Ramsdale had put in a performance like this, I don't think Arteta would have thought twice about leaving him out. "Also, we've seen Arteta talk about substituting goalkeepers in games, but he is clearly not going to do that if he hasn't substituted Raya in a game like this. He's got full belief in him and Raya is clearly his No.1. But alarm bells were ringing in that game, and it will be a situation to watch, for sure."

Read more: Declan Rice's 'absolutely bang on' text message to Rio Ferdinand after Arsenal 1-0 Man City

Will Raya start for Arsenal vs Chelsea?

Raya has an abundance of Premier League experience after making 66 appearances in the competition and keeping 23 clean sheets along the way, according to Transfermarkt, and Arteta's comments after the triumph against Manchester City suggest he will still be in the starting XI when Arsenal head to Stamford Bridge to battle it out with Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea on October 21.

Having shut out the Premier League champions, who boast the joint-best goal difference in the division thanks to their threat in the final third of the pitch and defensive solidity, the Gunners are unlikely to make wholesale changes to their line-up unless injuries make alterations a necessity.

Although Raya did not cover himself in glory last weekend, he has been handed an average match rating of 6.89 for his domestic performances this season by WhoScored, ranking him as Arsenal's eighth-best player and ahead of Ramsdale since Arteta swooped in for his signature.

The Spain international, who is on a contract worth £85,000-per-week, is in line to keep his place in the north Londoners' first XI. But Ramsdale is waiting in the wings and will be desperate for a chance to reclaim the No.1 jersey.