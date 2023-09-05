Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta 'will be confident' of helping Kai Havertz to rediscover his best form at the Emirates Stadium due to a key reason, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Germany international was among the fresh faces to join the Gunners as the north Londoners spent in the region of £200million during the summer window.

Arsenal latest news - Kai Havertz

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal splashed out £65million when they got their spending spree up-and-running by luring Havertz away from London rivals Chelsea in June.

The report suggests the attacking midfielder, who has found the back of the net 19 times during his time in the Premier League, was allowed to leave Stamford Bridge after he made his desire to join the Gunners clear.

Having penned a five-year contract, which allows him to pocket £280,000-per-week, Havertz has gone on to make himself one of the first names on the team-sheet during the early stages of the campaign.

The 24-year-old has been named in the starting line-up in each of Arsenal's four top flight fixtures leading into the international break, while he was also in the first XI for the Community Shield win over Manchester City last month.

But Havertz came in for criticism from Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, via MailOnline, when he missed a golden opportunity during the Gunners' victory against Manchester United on Sunday.

Respected journalist Paul Brown has not been particularly impressed with the ex-Bayer Leverkusen man's performances either, having recently told GIVEMESPORT that he has been 'hopeless' in a deep-lying midfield role.

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Havertz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Michael Bridge said about Havertz?

Bridge believes Arteta has earned the right to keep selecting Havertz, despite not being in top form, as a large number of signings brought in by the Spaniard and sporting director Edu have ended up paying off.

The Sky Sports reporter feels the Arsenal chief will be optimistic of being able to help the summer arrival to rediscover his best form.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "Mikel Arteta has the right to pick his best side and make his decisions. He and Edu, in the market, have been pretty excellent over the last two years.

"I'm sure that Mikel Arteta will be confident he can eventually get the best out of Kai Havertz."

What next for Arsenal?

Arsenal could sanction another departure in the coming days despite the Premier League's transfer window being shut as, according to Turkish journalist Arda Birben, Fenerbahce are interested in recruiting Jorginho.

The respected reporter suggests the Super Lig side have identified the Italy international, who only joined the Gunners in a £12million deal from Chelsea in February, as they look to strengthen their defensive midfield options.

Jorginho has fallen down the pecking order after Declan Rice sealed a club-record £105million switch from West Ham United during the summer, resulting in him being starved of opportunities.

In fact, the 31-year-old has been restricted to just 17 minutes of action since the new campaign got up-and-running, while he was an unused substitute for the win over Manchester United.