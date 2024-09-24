Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a firm admirer of Myles Lewis-Skelly and the Emirates Stadium academy graduate's continued development has resulted in him having a serious possibility of being rewarded with his full Premier League debut during the remainder of the campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners came within a whisker of beating reigning champions Manchester City in a clash which saw Riccardo Calafiori grab his first goal since joining in a £42million switch from Bologna in the summer, but they were forced to settle for a point thanks to John Stones' stoppage time leveller last weekend.

Although Arsenal were disappointed to miss out on a statement win, having played the majority of the encounter with 10 men thanks to Leandro Trossard picking up the first red card of his Premier League career, it was a memorable afternoon for Lewis-Skelly as he made his senior bow.

Arteta Paying Close Attention to Lewis-Skelly

Spanish tactician is huge fan of teenage academy graduate

Arteta has paid close attention to Lewis-Skelly's rise through the Arsenal ranks after catching his eye, according to GMS sources, and the Spanish tactician is entertaining the possibility of handing the teenager his full Premier League debut as the north Londoners battle to end their wait for the title in the coming months.

Having already been booked while warming up on the touchline in a bizarre incident in the second half, the defensive midfielder replaced the injured Jurrien Timber in stoppage time but was helpless as Stones got his name on the scoresheet to secure a share of the spoils for Manchester City.

Although Lewis-Skelly's time on the Etihad Stadium pitch was limited, GMS sources have been informed that Arteta has complete belief in his ability and there is an insistence that he will be capable of holding his own in the top flight when he is given the opportunity to make his mark from the start.

Myles Lewis-Skelly's statistics from Arsenal's youth ranks through to the first-team squad Level Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Under-21 27 2 4 3 0 Under-18 17 3 6 5 0 Under-19 3 0 0 1 0 First-team 1 0 0 1 0 Statistics correct as of 23/09/2024

The 17-year-old's brief outing came after he has already made two appearances for the Gunners' under-21 outfit this season, while he was an unused substitute for domestic clashes with Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur, along with the Champions League stalemate against Atalanta last week.

Arteta has refused to rule out the possibility of handing Lewis-Skelly further game time in the coming weeks after becoming a fan of the up-and-coming talent, GMS sources have learned, meaning he could join a string of other academy graduates to have worked their way into his plans since taking charge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Myles Lewis-Skelly boasted 100 per cent pass accuracy and completed one clearance when he came on as a late substitute against Manchester City last weekend

Lewis-Skelly Preparing for Cup Opportunities

Defensive midfielder hopeful of game time against Bolton

GMS sources have been told that Lewis-Skelly's best chance of making an impression at the top level will come in cup competitions, meaning that the Carabao Cup third round clash with League One side Bolton Wanderers on Wednesday will be viewed as an opportunity to prove that he deserves to be considered for more action in the coming weeks.

Arteta is poised to make changes to his starting line-up when the Trotters travel to the Emirates Stadium, with the likes of Declan Rice - who became the most expensive acquisition in the Gunners' history when he completed a £105million switch from West Ham United - among those who could be replaced.

Although Lewis-Skelly may also profit from the expanded Champions League group phase as he aims to work his way into the forefront of Arteta's plans, GMS sources understand that he is also edging closer to being included in the first XI for a top flight encounter, meaning that this could prove to be a breakthrough campaign.

But the starlet is not the only academy graduate in line to secure opportunities in the first-team as GMS sources recently revealed that Ethan Nwaneri is on course to play a bigger role while captain Martin Odegaard remains on the sidelines thanks to sustaining ankle ligament damage.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored