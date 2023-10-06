Highlights Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been accused of not being genuine when he said he would rotate goalkeepers David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale.

The Gunners boss dipped into the transfer market to sign Raya on an initial loan deal from Premier League rivals Brentford during the summer.

It has resulted in there being question marks over whether Ramsdale has a future at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was not genuine over his intentions for David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale in the battle for the No.1 jersey at the Emirates Stadium, and journalist Paul Brown has provided GIVEMESPORT with behind-the-scenes insight on the situation.

Raya was among the fresh faces to head to north London as more than £200million was spent on revamping the squad during the summer transfer window after falling five points short of beating Manchester City to the Premier League title last term.

Arsenal latest news - David Raya

Arsenal swooped in for Raya by sealing a £3million loan deal, according to Sky Sports, which includes an option to be turned into a permanent move from Premier League rivals Brentford if they fork out a further £27million at the end of the season.

Following the Spain international's arrival at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta revealed he will rotate his goalkeepers if they are not performing at their best, with him even being willing to make in-game alterations after previously refusing to do so when the man between the sticks has struggled.

Raya's move put additional pressure on Ramsdale, who had made the goalkeeping position his own since completing the £30million switch from Sheffield United two years ago.

The 25-year-old also committed his long-term future to the Gunners a matter of months ago, penning a new contract despite only being halfway through his previous agreement.

But Ramsdale's extensive run in the starting line-up came to an end last month, when Raya was handed his Arsenal debut during the 1-0 win at Everton, and he has gone on to make five consecutive appearances.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the England international will have been 'hurt' after missing out on featuring in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, with him potentially feeling the end of his Gunners career is in sight.

Raya likely to remain Arsenal's No.1 - Paul Brown

Brown has hinted that Arteta was not being honest when he initially claimed he would rotate Raya and Ramsdale, ensuring both goalkeepers are handed ample game time.

The respected journalist believes Raya is in line to remain Arsenal's first-choice shot-stopper for the coming weeks, particularly as the Gunners had previously shown they wanted to land the ex-Blackburn Rovers man.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I don't think Arteta, when he said what he did about having two No.1s, genuinely meant that he would be rotating them each week. I think you're likely to see Raya pretty much sticking in that position for a few weeks now, certainly in the Premier League. We'll see. "I just think Raya has always been a slightly better goalkeeper than Ramsdale. Arsenal did try to sign him before. They've got him now, and he seems to be the one with the shirt, so it'll be interesting to see if Ramsdale can get it back."

How do Raya and Ramsdale compare?

Raya headed across the capital having already enjoyed a productive spell in the Premier League as, according to Transfermarkt, he kept 20 clean sheets in 62 appearances for Brentford.

The 28-year-old is usually a safe pair of hands, despite making a costly error as Arsenal suffered a 2-1 defeat to French side Lens in the Champions League group stage earlier this week, and it did not come as a surprise that a host of clubs were queuing up to secure his services during the summer window.

The Gunners' arch-rivals Tottenham were keen to sign Raya, to the point where personal terms were agreed, while Bayern Munich also explored the possibility of striking a deal before Arteta pounced.

Although Ramsdale has become a firm fans' favourite at Arsenal, enjoying 84 outings along the way, statistics highlight that promoting Raya into the starting XI may have been the correct call.

David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season David Raya Aaron Ramsdale Goals against 0.67 1.00 Saves 1.67 1.25 Save percentage 71.4 55.6 Clean sheet percentage 66.7 25.0 Pass completion percentage 84.7 81.2 All statistics according to FBref

Will Ramsdale leave in January?

Chelsea and reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are keeping close tabs on developments, according to MailOnline, after Ramsdale dropping to the Arsenal bench has piqued their interest.

The report suggests the 25-year-old is on Mauricio Pochettino's radar despite Chelsea spending £25million to sign Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion during the summer, while he has been identified as a potential long-term successor to Manuel Neuer at the Allianz Arena.

But Arsenal are unlikely to cash in on Ramsdale, who conceded five goals in his first six appearances of the season, during the January transfer window as Raya is technically only on loan at this stage.

The ex-Bournemouth custodian's decision to pen a new contract, which doubled his salary to £120,000-per-week, has also left the Gunners in a strong negotiating position.