The Gunners have been keen to agree fresh terms despite the England international's current deal still being valid until the summer of 2026.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed when White is set to put pen-to-paper in north London.

Arsenal star Ben White is in pole position to become 'the next important name to extend' his Emirates Stadium contract, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT how quickly negotiations are progressing.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was handed a major boost when captain Martin Odegaard committed his long-term future to the club by signing a new deal in September, while Bukayo Saka is also among the key men to have put pen-to-paper in 2023.

But Arsenal are refusing to rest on their laurels and are looking to reward White, who has been on the north Londoners' books since sealing a £50million switch from Brighton & Hove Albion two years ago, with an improved contract.

White set for significant salary rise at Arsenal

White is in line to secure a major pay increase if he agrees a new contract at Arsenal, according to Football Insider, and signing on the dotted line would result in him being among the Premier League title challengers' highest earners.

The report suggests discussions over an extended deal are progressing well behind the scenes and there is an expectancy that the defender, who racked up his 100th appearance for the club during the Gunners' narrow defeat to Newcastle United last weekend, will be on fresh terms in the coming months.

Arsenal have been keen to hand White an improved contract despite his current agreement, which allows him to pocket £120,000-per-week, not being due to expire until the summer of 2026.

Arsenal's highest earners Kai Havertz £280,000-per-week Gabriel Jesus £265,000-per-week Declan Rice £240,000-per-week Martin Odegaard £240,000-per-week Thomas Partey £200,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

Respected reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 26-year-old is happy at the Emirates Stadium and has no intention of embarking on a fresh challenge, while Arteta is the driving force behind the internal negotiations.

But White suffered a blow when he was omitted from the England squad to face Malta and North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifiers later this month, meaning he will not be linking up with Arsenal teammates Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice and Saka for international duty.

Three Lions chief Gareth Southgate revealed the former Leeds United loanee was not selected due to being 'behind a couple of others in the reckoning at the moment' despite being hailed for his consistent run of form at club level.

Jacobs understands that Arsenal are confident that they will see White sign on the dotted line before the January transfer window opens for business as they are making quick progress during discussions.

But the reputable journalist has warned that Gunners fans may need to be patient before the contract extension is announced as Saka took more than a month to make his fresh terms official despite already reaching an agreement in principle.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"There are always little things to work out, whether financial or structural, but Arsenal are very calm about the situation and they do feel like they're going to get the Ben White deal tied up before the January window. "With Bukayo Saka, there was an agreement in principle, but I think it still took five weeks or more to then get it signed and announced. "Agreeing with the player versus announcing it are two different things and two different timescales, but Arsenal feel like they're making relatively fast progress with these Ben White talks and there's a calmness within the club that he'll be the next important name to extend."

Gunners preparing to reignite Luiz interest

Arsenal will look to bolster their midfield during the January window after Thomas Partey has been forced onto the sidelines, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz has been identified as their number one target.

The Italian journalist suggests the Gunners are huge admirers of the 25-year-old, who wrote his name into the history books when he became the first player to score in six consecutive home games for the Midlands outfit in the Premier League last month, but his current employers are determined to fend off any interest.

In a further blow for Arsenal, it appears that Luiz will not entertain pushing for a mid-season move as he is committed to Villa and wants to help them qualify for the Champions League after making a promising start to the campaign.

The Gunners also attempted to land the Brazilian last year, but they were left frustrated when three offers worth up to £25million were rejected, and it appears that they would have to part with considerably more funds in order to even tempt the Villans to cash in.

That is because transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Luiz is now worth a minimum of £70million due to his Premier League experience and enjoying a fine run of form under the tutelage of former Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

Villa are in a strong negotiating position as the former Girona loanee committed his long-term future to the club by penning a new long-term contract, which is understood to be worth £75,000-per-week, a matter of weeks after the Gunners' failed bids last year.