Highlights There are growing concerns that Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka will not recover from his injury in time to face Manchester City on Sunday.

The England international was forced off during the Gunners' Champions League group stage defeat to Lens.

Saka was named in the starting line-up despite already picking up knocks against Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth in recent weeks.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka would be a 'massive loss' if he is unable to feature against Manchester City this weekend, and journalist Dean Jones has explained why boss Mikel Arteta is implementing a high-risk strategy at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners' preparations for the clash with the reigning Premier League champions could not have gone worse as they lost a Champions League group stage fixture against Lens earlier this week, where Saka picked up an injury.

There are growing fears that Saka will not recover in time to face Manchester City in Arsenal's final fixture before the international break as, according to MailOnline, Arteta has admitted the injury he suffered at Lens 'doesn't look good'.

The report suggests the Gunners chief did not regret his decision to start the winger at Stade Bollaert-Delelis, despite picking up knocks in recent clashes against Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth before being forced off inside 34 minutes as the French side came from behind to consign the north Londoners to a 2-1 defeat.

Saka's muscular issue came a matter of days after respected reporter Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal needed to manage his game time better, with Arteta taking an 'unnecessary' risk by choosing to keep him on the pitch during the convincing win over Bournemouth last weekend for more than 75 minutes.

Being unable to call upon the 22-year-old would come as a major blow for Arsenal as they look to keep their Premier League title bid on track, particularly as he has started the campaign with 10 goal contributions in as many outings.

Saka, who committed his long-term future to the Gunners when he penned a new contract worth £200,000-per-week in May, may also miss England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy and a friendly against Australia during the upcoming international break if his lay-off is severe.

How Bukayo Saka ranks compared to Arsenal teammates in the Premier League this season Goals 1st Average match rating 1st Man of the match 1st Shots per game =1st Assists =1st All statistics according to WhoScored

Saka would be 'massive loss' for Arsenal vs Man City - Dean Jones

Jones understands that Arsenal will be desperate to see Saka make a quickfire recovery as it has been an extensive period since they went into a Premier League clash without him in the starting line-up.

The reputable journalist feels Arteta has been guilty of taking too many risks with the Gunners' academy product, who has been described by England boss Gareth Southgate as 'exceptional', especially after he suffered minor problems in recent encounters prior to hobbling off against Lens.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It is a massive loss if Saka is not in that team against Manchester City. We don't really know what Arsenal are like without him, to be honest. We've obviously seen them at times when he has been substituted in games, but we haven't seen them for a very long time without him starting a match. "He was doubtful before last weekend and played the majority of the game against Bournemouth, which seemed a bit unnecessary. Then he came into a Champions League game against Lens when you thought 'is this a chance for him to be rested', but he plays. "Now there are new injury doubts about him, so it's a bit of a risky game, it seems, that they're playing with Saka at the moment."

Who would replace Saka in the starting line-up?

Fabio Vieira has struggled to nail down a regular starting berth since joining Arsenal from Porto in a deal worth £34million, according to Sky Sports, but Saka's injury could open the door for him to come into the first XI when Pep Guardiola's Manchester City visit the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Although the former Portugal under-21 international is not an out-and-out winger, he came off the bench to replace Saka against Bournemouth and Lens, highlighting that Arteta sees him as a reliable option.

Vieira has also shown that he is capable of being a menace in the final third of the pitch, having racked up 38 goal contributions over the course of his senior club career.

Emile Smith Rowe is an alternative possibility, having come off the bench in four of the last five fixtures, while he started the Carabao Cup win over Brentford last month, but a lack of regular minutes could count against him.

Injuries have hampered the 23-year-old's progress, which has resulted in his last Premier League start coming all the way back in May 2022.

Reiss Nelson is the most obvious like-for-like replacement, although he has only been named in the starting XI on one occasion since the campaign got underway in August, further highlighting how much Saka will be missed if he cannot feature against Manchester City.

